When the ball finally started going in the basket for Terre Haute North on Monday night at Northview, the Patriots were able to make quite a comeback against Greencastle in the championship game of the Jenni Marietta State Farm Classic for girls high school basketball.
But North's 52% shooting in the second half wasn't quite enough to overcome its 20% lack of marksmanship in the first two quarters and the Tiger Cubs -- who didn't shoot very well themselves -- were able to hang on for a 52-48 victory.
Part of Greencastle's shooting woes probably stemmed from an injured finger suffered recently by senior Gloria Brewer, the former home-school legend who is in the top 10 in the state in both scoring and rebounding.
Brewer was seen squeezing the injured digit and wincing in pain on several occasions in the second half and didn't shoot as well as she normally does -- although she was plenty good with the game on the line in the fourth quarter, and still finished with game-high totals of 30 points and 18 rebounds.
Brewer had 16 points and 14 rebounds by halftime as she and her teammates took advantage of North's poor shooting to take a comfortable 28-16 lead at intermission.
But with Preslee Michael rising to the occasion in the last two quarters, North hit six of its first seven shots in the third period and got within 33-32 on two free throws by Hallie Hayes with 2:02 left in that period.
Emma Hunter, pretty much Brewer's only complementary scorer, got the last basket of the third period and Brewer got an offensive rebound and scored to open the fourth period. Brewer had all 10 of Greencastle's fourth-quarter points as the Tiger Cubs maintained a 45-40 lead, but Michael scored three times in a row -- interrupted once by two Brewer free throws -- and the lead was cut to 45-44, then 47-46. Greencastle hit five of six free throws down the stretch, however, and never gave up the lead.
Michael led the Patriots with 23 points plus five rebounds and five steals. Hayes and Jetta Harmon scored eight each for North, Harmon leading the team with 10 rebounds, while Hunter had 15 points and nine rebounds for Greencastle.
"Not a pretty basketball game," coach Nathan Dillion of the Patriots said after the game, "but that's the kind we've been having lately. Kudos to Greencastle. They played hard.
"We're not happy with second place, but I'm proud of how we played," Dillion continued. "I'm happy with the effort, especially having two games in a day . . . Preslee played well, and kudos to Hallie. She played defense against two great scorers [Brewer and Northview's Audri Spencer]."
The pre-Christmas weather forced the tournament schedule to be rearranged, with eight games played on Monday.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (48) -- Michael 10-21 0-1 23, Harmon 4-8 0-0 8, Jensen 0-0 1-2 1, Gore 1-4 0-2 2, Hayes 1-8 6-8 8, Ervin 2-9 0-0 6, Latorre 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 FG, 7-13 FT, 48 TP.
GREENCASTLE (52) -- Brewer 10-29 7-11 30, Morales 0-3 0-0 0, Briones 1-7 2-2 5, Hunter 5-15 3-6 15, Dobbs 1-2 0-0 2, Plew 0-1 0-2 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 FG, 12-21 FT, 52 TP.
Terre Haute North;6;10;16;16;--;48
Greencastle;15;13;7;17;--;52
3-point shooting -- THN 5-16 (Michael 3-7, Ervin 2-5, Gore 0-2, Hayes 0-2), Greencastle 6-20 (Brewer 3-7, Hunter 2-6, Briones 1-6, Dobbs 0-1). Total fouls -- THN 15, Greencastle 14. Fouled out -- Morales. Turnovers -- THN 10, Greencastle 9. Rebounds -- THN 40 (Harmon 10, Gore 6, Hayes 6, Michael 5, Ervin 5, Jensen 4, Latorre, Team 3), Greencastle 47 (Brewer 18, Hunter 9, Morales 4, Plew 4, Briones 3, Dobbs 2, Team 7). Assists -- THN 10 (Michael 3, Harmon 3, Hayes 3, Latorre), Greencastle 8 (Brewer 2, Briones 2, Hunter 2, Morales, Dobbs). Steals -- THN 7 (Michael 5, Hayes 2), Greencastle 6 (Brewer 2, Briones 2, Hunter 2). Blocks -- THN 2 (Michael, Harmon), Greencastle 0.
Next -- Terre Haute North (7-11) plays Wednesday at South Vermillion. Greencastle (11-4) hosts Clay City on Tuesday.
Monday's other games, in chronological order:
- Greencastle 59, Parke Heritage 35 -- Brewer had 25 points and Hunter 19 as the Tiger Cubs advanced to the championship game.
Emma Simpson and Raegan Ramsay scored 14 each for the Wolves.
- Terre Haute North 45, Northview 40 -- Michael had 14 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and Harmon scored eight points as the Patriots broke a 40-40 tie and defeated the defending tournament champions.
Spencer had 24 points and Reagin White scored eight for the Knights.
- West Vigo 50, South Vermillion 12 -- Katelyn Fennell scored 17 points and Delaney Marrs had 12 as the Vikings won a consolation semifinal.
Dakota Fonner had four points for the Wildcats.
- Clay City 44, Cloverdale 38 -- Shaylee Evans had a game-high 20 points and Megan Jackson came off the bench to score 13 for the Eels in the other consolation semifinal.
Kiersten Wade had 16 points and Emily Mann 11 for the Clovers.
- Northview 40, Parke Heritage 35 -- Spencer had a game-high 20 points and Brynlee Clarke had eight as the Knights won the third-place game. Now 11-4, Northview hosts Greencastle on Friday.
Simpson had 10 points and Ramsay six for Parke Heritage, now 11-5. The Wolves host West Vigo on Tuesday.
- Cloverdale 31, South Vermillion 25 -- The Clovers broke away from a 25-25 tie in the seventh-place game between two teams that came into it winless.
Cloverdale is now 1-13 and plays Friday at Owen Valley. South Vermillion, 0-14, hosts North on Wednesday.
- West Vigo 36, Clay City 31 -- The Vikings got off to a great start and held off the Eels the rest of the way in the fifth-place game.
Fennell scored 21 points and Lily Ramirez grabbed 10 rebounds for West Vigo, now 5-10 and heading to Parke Heritage on Tuesday. Abbi Jo Grupe had 11 points and Jackson grabbed nine rebounds for the 4-11 Eels, who are at Greencastle on Tuesday.
