Indiana State Insider

Hunter Tickel comes to the Tribune-Star as the Indiana State Sycamores Insider after stops at biweekly and daily news organizations in Chicago, Iowa and southern Indiana. He's covered prep sports for nearly five years. He was born in Naperville, IL and raised in Cincinnati. Covering Division I college hoops has been an aspiration since being on the University of Cincinnati Bearcats beat in undergrad as the sports editor for the student independent news organization.