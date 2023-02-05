The stars aligned in Indiana State’s hammering of first-year Missouri Valley Conference foe Murray State on Saturday in Hulman Center.
The 43-point thrashing validates the program’s labor for nearly two years with coach Josh Schertz in charge.
The school’s 26th coach came to Terre Haute with a .831 winning clip in 13 years at the Division II level.
ISU (16-9, 9-5) hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 2011, under the previous regime with coach Greg Lansing.
The last time the Sycamores made it to the final day of Arch Madness was 2014, which coincided with their most recent 20-win year and last National Invitation Tournament appearance.
The program had a pair of winning years before Schertz arrived. There were two holdovers from a squad that won 15 of 25 games in a shortened season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They were senior Cooper Neese and sophomore Julian Larry, who supplied Schertz with a meager 20% of the previous season's scoring production.
The third player from that outfit, senior Kailex Stephens, missed that year due to injury.
“This thing was gutted,” Schertz said. “We had two players who combined to average [13.5] points a game on the whole roster. What you are trying to do when you build something from scratch and we are having to build it from scratch … one of the hardest things to generate inside your program is belief, real belief.
“And that’s belief with your players, belief with the fans that hey, we’re worthy of competing for championships. We're good enough to do this because historically we've had pockets but we've not had a year in, year out that our teams have had.”
After hiccups in recent seasons, Saturday’s win gives credence to potential validation for this group.
“We are 22 months in since I got here,” Schertz said. “Things are not fixed. We were not mentally tough. We were not a good second-half team. Just like things weren’t fixed when we were 6-0 in the league or 9-1 [overall]. Then we were 9-4, then we were 6-0, then we were 6-5. The thing is, can you come in every day and get better and grow? People joke about Kaizen.
“At the end of the day, to me what that is, the day you stop improving, the day you stop being good. If you don’t continually get better, if you are at the top, teams below you will catch you and pass you. If you are not at the top, you are never going to catch who is ahead of you.”
The Sycamores are a game out of first place, behind three teams, and a half-game behind Southern Illinois, ahead of Sunday, with six games remaining.
“We’ve worked since June to play high-stakes games in February,” Schertz said. “We want to play for a championship.”
The Sycamores resemble a stark contrast to what they were a month ago due to a recently acquired killer instinct.
Starting with league-favorite Drake on Jan. 24, the team’s had a stranglehold on the final 20 minutes.
A last-second 3 by the Bulldogs in Des Moines spoiled an 18-point comeback in the second half from ISU.
The Sycamores executed with nine minutes left against Northern Iowa to win by eight after a deadlock at the break.
At Evansville, they led by one at the half as the Purple Aces took the momentum before the horn. The Sycamores ran away with it from there with a 17-point margin the rest of the way.
Saturday’s 99-56 triumph over Murray State was the exclamation point on this rebound stretch.
After a 40-28 lead from a gritty effort by keeping the Racers out of the lane, the floodgates opened from long range in the closing half for the Trees.
A 59-point period was fueled by a scorching 14 for 22 from beyond the arc as the Sycamores throttled the Racers by 31 points in the half.
“That’s our best version,” Schertz said. “Tonight, that was our best version. From a consistency standpoint, to do that for 40 minutes was the best we’ve been, obviously a building block.”
ISU touts wins against Southern Illinois, Drake, UNI and Ball State, and with the win over the Racers, has shown the capability physically of churning out its best campaign since 2013-14.
“We put a lot of time into trying to work with the psyche of this team,” Schertz said.
“It’s never been about do we have the talent to compete. I never doubted, last year I did, but with this group, I never doubted that we had enough talent to win, do we have enough depth to win. None of that, everything that you would question with this group is really from the neck up.”
