In just three days, Indiana State signaled what's on tap for the program.
The Sycamores (22-12) came into Arch Madness as somewhat of an enigma to most of the league.
They came into the year picked seventh in the coaches' preseason vote for the Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball standings.
It was a down year for the 12-team league, in terms of NET, as the conference is 11th at the moment.
At no point after the non-conference slate, didn’t any team merit a conversation among pundits for an at-large berth.
Not even being on the radar is a step below where this conference has been and wants to be.
The feeling around the league for the Trees, who despite a 13-7 mark and fifth-place finish, weren’t taken seriously.
That stance changed in St. Louis.
Misfits
Wednesday's MVC award banquet was par for the course this year for Indiana State to be slept on.
The squad was laden with guys coming from lower levels, five of the eight in rotation in the MVC semifinals played NCAA Division II at some point.
The holdovers from the previous regime, senior Cooper Neese didn’t get an accolade this year — he later rifled in a tournament-record nine 3s against Belmont — and sophomore Julian Larry missed the all-improved cut, but he did make the all-defensive team.
Robbie Avila made the all-freshman team and seniors Courvoisier McCauley and Cameron Henry made the second and third teams respectively.
The latter two were a team too low, based on individual and ISU achievements this year.
Regular season aside, Henry slayed it in St. Louis.
Henry’s stat line averages across three games: 17 points, six rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.6 blocks, 1.6 turnovers and 45.4% shooting and 44.4% from long range.
Henry truly epitomized the forgotten Division II player at the grandest stage, next to March Madness.
There wasn't a spot on the floor where he roamed that he didn't shine.
The movement with or without the rock was seasoned by the sixth-year veteran and he came up with clutch swats and thefts.
Near-shockwaves at Enterprise Center
Indiana State had a chance to thwart top-seeded Bradley on Saturday. The Sycamores were tough to contain because of how seamless scoring was all year.
Fresh off a blowout of Evansville and a shootout that was easy on the eyes against Belmont the previous two days, Henry and company nearly pulled off a major upset.
Henry’s pursuit of tantalizing misses that rolled off the cup led to two late putbacks.
Avila’s shifty baskets in mid-air around the rim in the second half were the appetizer to his future in Terre Haute.
After BU barely scooted by, Drake battered Bradley 77-51 to take the title Sunday and go dancing.
Love from Valley coaches
A lot of the Sycamores got their flowers at this event. Some got them after their time playing ball in the blue-collar ISU town had concluded.
Veterans and second-year coach Josh Schertz staged a deep Arch Madness run that felt premature by a year.
“I think they have an identity,” BU coach Brian Wardle said. “I’m big on that. I think his guys really played hard for him and competed. I think they are going to be good. Courvoisier, Henry, Neese, I know they are going to miss some pieces after this year. They have a system in place. They have an identity. [Schertz] gets his guys believing and playing hard. We knew this was going to be a tough game.”
After the Bruins and Sycamores showered Arch Madness with highlight reels in Friday’s ISU quarterfinal, a 94-91 victory, the squad put the league on blast.
“They were really good and really hard to guard,” Bruins coach Casey Alexander said. “I don’t know who would be the [Washington] Generals and who would be the [Harlem] Globetrotters, but they ought to pay us to play each other because the two games in the last week were pretty phenomenal, both coming down to the last possession like that.”
Commented
