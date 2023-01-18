Indiana State coach Josh Schertz provided a long-winded response on Wednesday as he pinpointed the direction of the program in Year Two at the helm.
“For us to take the next step we got to be much tougher,” Schertz said. “Physically tougher, finishing through contact, that was an example [from the Bradley Braves] tonight of what physical toughness looks like. We got to be mentally tougher. At some point, guys got to stop doing things that negatively impact the team. We are up 48-40 in the second half, we get a technical foul and that triggers a 12-0 run.”
In a 78-67 loss at home to Bradley, the Sycamores (13-7, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference) slumped to 3-2 in league play at Hulman Center.
Senior Courvoisier McCauley picked up the technical near the Braves’ basket with 14:39 left. It followed senior Cameron Henry’s with 0:25 left in the first half. Both instances turned the tide as the Braves put together a 6-0 spurt after the first one that extended into the start of the closing half.
“They are going to be in at 5 in the morning running,” Schertz said. “We’ve been a little better with it but there’s a mental toughness to play through a bad play, a bad call, whatever the case may be. And there’s a physical toughness. I thought when Bradley drove it, in the first half, we had some pretty good vertical contests."
"Our on-ball defense, our urgency in getting through ball screens and our contests were really good. I thought in the second half a lot of that went away. When they got the ball to the rim, our resistance wasn’t great.”
The Braves cemented the second-half comeback on the strength of 58.1% shooting in the frame.
“To take the next step, there’s a level of physical toughness and level of mental toughness that championship teams in any sport have,” Schertz said. “We don’t right now. We got to build that. Can you build it? I think so. I think there’s a championship DNA that can be developed. Every program [has] to develop it at some point.”
“It really becomes a point where winning and competing and finding a way across the finish in high-level competition, because in this league it’s high-level competition. Tonight was a game against a really good team. You got to do a lot of good things for a long time to win. We did a lot of things well, just not for long enough to have a chance to win.”
Schertz said his guys were elite in phases but are devoid of the consistency incumbent for climbing the league ladder, at the moment. He said it boils down to perseverance, resistance, toughness and finishing through contact.
The Braves had four and-1s on the night, including two during their 12-0 spurt, and another one that put them up 10 with four minutes left. The Sycamores had one three-point play.
“This league, there’s a line you have to hit to win,” Schertz said. “The better the team, the environment, all that stuff, the higher the line.”
The Sycamores have dropped back-to-back league bouts at home and have two straight on the road in Murray, Ky., on Saturday and in Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday.
“Win or lose these next two games, I’d like to see us compete, play with urgency and toughness for 40 minutes,” Schertz said. “When you’re building a program, and we’re building a program, it’s not always linear. It’s not always seamless. You are trying to establish a culture.”
Following a third loss in a row, senior transfer Cade McKnight and the Sycamores are a game out of first.
“I think everyone is just kind of pissed,” McKnight said. “I think at the end of the day, everyone tries to boil it down to a couple of things, but at the end of the day there [are] 40 minutes and there are a lot of things that went wrong. We are going to have to check on film, but I think it’s just a combination of things that [are] giving us trouble. The Valley is a grinder of a league, it’s going to come down to the last eight to four minutes, depending on how the game is flowing.”
