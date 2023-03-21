Picked to finish seventh in the preseason by coaches in the Missouri Valley Conference, Indiana State didn’t have sky-high expectations coming into the 2022-23 season.
The team secured fifth place, followed by a semifinal loss in the conference tourney, and on Monday the year ended with a second-round exit in the College Basketball Invitational.
The Sycamores were one of three schools to represent the Valley in the postseason.
The squad won 23 games in a season that teetered on a colossal turnaround and ended as an overachieving campaign — its winningest since 2014.
At Daytona's Ocean Center, coach Josh Schertz said the finale was a “microcosm” of the campaign for this outfit. It came within inches of beating Eastern Kentucky in an 89-88 overtime loss in the CBI quarterfinals.
A convincing run or a championship in Daytona Beach, Fla., wasn’t going to turn heads nationally, but the team’s 1-1 mark there pointed toward more strides and added yet another last-second defeat.
• Skin and teeth — The Sycamores weren’t able to find a way to finish tight games this year.
It started with a one-score loss in their first setback of the year against Missouri-Kansas City, at Drake — as their MVC regular-season title hopes were dashed — and against Bradley in St. Louis.
The Trees finished with a 23-13 overall record but just 3-7 in games decided by one possession. Some of this can be attributed to unfortunate sequences, but a lot of it shined a light on the execution necessary to control games and sidestep pitfalls.
ISU had golden chances to advance in the CBI against EKU in overtime at both ends of the court in the waning seconds. Eastern Kentucky's game-winning free throws with 19 seconds came as the result of an offensive rebound by the Colonels.
Then, the Sycamores got the ball to go-to scorer senior Courvoisier McCauley and as he was double-teamed on a drive to the basket, it ended up with senior Cooper Neese, a solid second option. Neese's first shot was blocked, but he caught the ball and his follow-up shot went off the heel of the basket and wouldn’t fall.
ISU wasn’t contending with these caliber squads in recent years. The next notch on the program's ladder is to gain a killer instinct.
“I feel just crushed for them,” Schertz said. “I think they deserve better than what they got. It just keeps happening and happening. It just feels like whatever needs to happen, happens and whatever doesn’t need to happen … you are heartbroken. I think with time, I’ll have time to see things more clearly.”
• Roster shakeup — Senior Cade McKnight moves on after fulfilling a lead-by-example steadiness and a spark off the bench.
Trenton Gibson moves on after giving the team depth and settling in as a substitute. There were times when he ran with the first unit to close out wins.
Kailex Stephens bridged the gap between last year and this one with a heavy dose of minutes down the stretch last year and helped teammates mesh the past two years.
The veteran trio of Cameron Henry, Neese and McCauley picked their spots to marshal this group, and each one filled up the basket relentlessly and with different looks.
Next year, seven players on the current active roster can bring it back to Terre Haute. Zach Hobbs and Xavier Bledson will be seniors, while Jayson Kent, Julian Larry and Masen Miller will be upperclassmen.
Bledson was a super sub for the Sycamores as they gained steam in their scintillating conference push. He was on the floor to close Monday after Henry fouled out. His backdoor pass to McCauley was nearly the winning play, and his effort on Neese’s second miss in the lane led to freshman Robbie Avila’s final effort.
Avila and Rob Martin approach their second year.
“I told them in the locker room, ‘I think we learned a lot of what to do,’” Schertz said. “I think [we can learn some things in areas that we got to get better at and some things of what not to do. We [have] got to be more dialed into the details. There are some things that we can do from that standpoint that I think will allow us to take a jump.”
Avila and Larry didn’t start in the season opener. Larry assumed the lead guard role at the turn of the New Year, and Avila established his spot in the nonconference portion of the Sycamores' season.
“Robbie’s been in the fire all year long,” Neese said. “I think his experiences [are] enormously more than normal freshmen, especially in the Valley. To be able to play in a postseason like this, not just him, [Larry], [Bledson], other returners coming back. Jayson Kent gave us good minutes today … for those guys to go out there to see that competitive will that coach talks about.
“From your teammate standing next to you to the guys right across from you, you got to compete at an extremely high level. It just goes to show that if you are watching the NCAA tournament, it [doesn’t] matter what seed you are. It’s whatever team makes [fewer] mistakes, makes easy buckets and is the most together.”
• Avila’s staying put — Avila’s presence this year took Indiana State by storm, whether it materialized through the fandom of the Sycamores faithful, which prompted a Dress Like Robbie Day, or his production on the hardwood.
The big man said he’s coming back to Terre Haute for Year 2.
“There’s noise all over the place, but my heart was taken here by ISU,” Avila said. “This first year was amazing. The love and support by the fans, the players and the coaching staff is something that you can’t get at every program.”
“The transfer portal everybody always talks about there, it’s not always greener on the other side at another program. You can go to another program and it’s not what you want, so [when] you find a home like this, you are not going to find it anywhere else. It’s a risk, I’m here.”
The MVC All-Freshman Team selection had nights this season where he was the top go-to option, alongside three seniors starters — two in their sixth year.
The 6-foot-11 forward showed nimbleness in his footwork, both around the basket and on the perimeter. His range beyond the 3-point arc made him often unguardable.
Schertz’s recruitment of Avila, a Chicagoland product, has been a coup for ISU and will continue to put Indiana State in the league race if he continues to develop. Next year, he’s the team’s de facto No. 1 scoring option coming back.
