It’s been 3,259 days since the Indiana State Sycamores had a men’s hoops team take the hardwood with 20 wins.
It last happened in 2014.
Since the 1979 squad plowed its way to a 33-0 start with legend Larry Bird, the school has produced three teams in the 20-win threshold: 2000, 2001 and 2011 to round out the four NCAA Tournament teams in program history.
In 2014, the Trees touted a win over Notre Dame, won 23 games to earn the school’s most recent bid to the National Invitation Tournament, and went 12-6 during the Missouri Valley Conference regular season, before losing to the Wichita State Shockers in the tourney final.
The Sycamores haven’t been to the Arch Madness Championship since.
Four years after that credible season, Cooper Neese came into the frame.
The Cloverdale alumnus from the Class of 2017 sat out after transferring from Butler.
In his first five seasons on the Terre Haute campus, the team didn’t surpass 18 wins and endured three losing seasons.
The 2022-23 campaign isn't going to be another. A year after going 11-20, Neese is laying down the cornerstone for the program (20-9, 13-5).
“It’s special, I’m kind of at a loss for words,” he said of reaching 20 wins. “Taking this journey from my freshman year, all the way to now, seeing where it’s brought me and brought this team has been worth everything. This is something that I was pretty frequent with in high school and tried my best culturally before coach [Josh] Schertz and this team got here.”
“Fell short a couple years of an achievement like that, winning is everything to me,” he added. “A 20-win season in college basketball is a little underrated to me. It’s special and I feel really good about it.”
Schertz relishes the program breakthrough.
"I told the guys in [the locker room], 20's a significant number," Schertz said. "You look at college basketball, everybody talks about it. I don't know if there is a huge difference between 19 wins and 20. Twenty is a significant number.”
This is the first time Neese has competed for an MVC title this late in the year. The team has secured a winning percentage between .650 to .750 in the league, Neese's previous best was .611.
The team is a half-game out of first with two games to play.
"I told the guys in the locker room, whatever happens from here, 20 wins has been a great season,” Schertz said. “I told them you cannot have a special season unless [they] perform when it matters most. Those moments are ahead of us."
When Neese is efficient with the ball like Saturday, the Sycamores will be a tough out. His game was poised and unfettered in an 80-64 win against Illinois State.
He’s grown accustomed to getting a shooter’s role inside Hulman Center.
Just 21 seconds in, Neese collected a pass from freshman Robbie Avila and dropped in an 8-footer from the left corner after his soft touch guided it in after it drew iron.
This opening bucket unwound a wire-to-wire win and highlighted his mid-range touch throughout.
He poured in 16 points on 4-for-7 shooting, even after his wrist was shaken up following a knock while being fouled on a triple.
He didn’t settle for 3s, he connected on one of three. He made all seven of his free throws in the opening half as the team went 30-for-35, single-season highs in makes and attempts.
His ball movement led to an open look for senior Courvoisier McCauley in the right corner to end 10 minutes without a basket.
His assist-to-turnover clip was 2:0, he added three boards and a steal.
The Sycamores are making leaps from last year when he was shouldering a lot of the burden with 35.6 minutes a game and 15 points. A more balanced and competitive squad has resulted in his minutes being shaved down to 28.3 and points to 10.3.
He made the all-freshman MVC team in 2019, he was third-team and most-improved team, last year.
“I couldn’t have more respect for [Cooper],” Schertz said. “When I came here, Cooper was in the transfer portal. I heard a lot about him, just being honest, a lot of it wasn’t great. His reputation wasn’t fantastic. I don’t think everybody was wrong, but his growth as a player, as a person has just been unbelievable. Maybe the best I’ve seen in my 25 years of coaching. He’s a true leader. He’s a guy that prioritizes winning.”
