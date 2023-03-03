Cooper Neese has potentially arrived at the midpoint of his final run in St. Louis.
Indiana State (22-11) is two wins from claiming the league’s automatic NCAA tourney berth after wins against Evansville and Belmont.
It faces top-seeded Bradley at 3:30 p.m. EST Saturday.
The Sycamores out-raced the Bruins 94-91 on Friday inside Enterprise Center.
Neese, a sixth-year senior, has scored 52 points in this Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament
Against Belmont, his hot hand shattered the single-game 3-point record in the Valley. He went 9 for 11 on 3-pointers, the previous mark was eight.
He was two points shy of his career-high of 35. His flame-throwing notched 28 points after halftime, tying Larry Bird for the most second-half points in program history.
Neese ripped off 10 makes in as many tries.
“They switched up and put [senior] Ben [Shepperd, an all-conference defender] on me after the second or third 3 I hit in the second half,” Neese said.
“I knew I had to switch it up a little bit in my movement, whether it was cutting, with the ball or without the ball just to free myself up for shots. When they are going in like that it would be selfish not to take some.”
The streaky guard rattled off five triples in four minutes early in the half. He made two more in the final 5:52, including one for the final lead change, with 1:26 to go.
“My teammates got me open and communicated with me extremely well and got me in the right positions to take those shots,” he said. “It’s all kudos to them, it’s them getting me to favorite spots.”
Neese showcased versatility as a finisher. He knocked down long-range shots off the catch, off step-backs and showed his leaping ability as a mid-range assassin. He faded away as he took flight off one leg, at one moment.
Neese has been a far cry from the centerpiece in the offense this year, but the movement from coach Josh Schertz’s system promotes spacing, which produces opportunity from several pieces.
This postseason, Neese has been the alpha for baskets. Senior Cameron Henry is next with 44 points, freshman Robbie Avila has 28 and junior Xavier Bledson has 22.
The Sycamores have four players averaging in double figures this year and three more averaging 6-7 points.
Neese slogged through four games with one make and at least five attempts, this season.
As Neese went through the lows putting the ball in the hole, he did the little things like rebounding and moving the ball to help fuel the best squad he’s been a part of in Terre Haute.
The team is averaging 24.5 assists through two days of the tourney.
He didn’t get hardware Wednesday, He collected third-team and all-freshman team honors in the past, but more could be coming.
“That night, for the awards show, when his name wasn’t called for any award, Coop is the guy that thinks the opposite way,” Henry said. “He’s thinking, ‘I’m going to come in and show them why I deserve an award.’ I credit him for keeping his head up all year. He had games where he couldn’t make a shot and he had games where he can’t miss. We just tell him to keep shooting, keep having confidence. [Because] when he makes one, he might make nine in a row. He’s one of the best shooters I’ve been around.”
This tournament, he’s hitting. He’s increased his season high in scoring each round.
“When he’s going like that, he’s the best shooter in the conference — easy,” Henry said.
