Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.