Five minutes hadn't lapsed in Indiana State’s 2023 Missouri Valley Conference tournament opener against Evansville when senior Cameron Henry decided getting on the Enterprise Center floor for a 50/50 ball wasn't too risky for him or the squad.
He scrummed for a stray ball in the corner in front of his bench and secured it. As play stopped, and his teammates stood and surrounded him to get him on his feet, he let out a bellow.
The man donning a plastic mask for the second straight game for the Trees was in playoff mode.
The fifth-seeded Sycamores came in as 17-point favorites against the 12th-seeded Purple Aces, but Henry didn’t get the memo.
The Sycamores secured a 97-58 throttling in his first taste of victory in Arch Madness.
He said there were regrets from last year on certain plays. Henry and the crew were devoid of them Thursday.
“Leave it all on the floor, if I got to hit the floor, so it sets an example for my team, then I’ll hit the floor any time,” Henry said.
While his eight points by the 13:42 mark paved the way to a 17-7 advantage, his attention to detail around his basket made it a no-contest.
With 8:59 left in the half, Henry got his body in position to meet senior Antoine Smith in the paint for a charge and that put him on his backside along the baseline, again.
His defense off the ball was clinical too. With 6:36 left before the break, Henry stepped to the rim during a team’s defensive breakdown to contest and foul freshman Gabe Spinelli as the lane parted.
Henry wasn't going to allow easy baskets.
As Aces’ leading scorer, senior Kenny Strawbridge, coming in averaging 14.5 points, started to initially dribble around senior Courvoisier McCauley at the top of the key, Henry slid to his right to swipe a steal.
He led the team with three steals in 20 minutes of action. The other 12 Sycamores accounted for one steal.
Henry added an entry feed to the post for freshman Robbie Avila for a basket in the first half.
He finished with three assists and 10 points.
Henry took the mask off prior to the start of the game and during a timeout took it off to clean it, which is guarding three recent facial fractures suffered on Feb. 18.
Senior Cooper Neese lauded Henry for getting dirty to help the squad advance.
Henry will be on the floor for a rematch with Belmont on Friday after missing the first encounter weeks ago with a concussion, at 3:30 p.m., in the quarterfinals.
