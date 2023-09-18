Elijah Owens unleashed acumen in his pop quiz-esque launch to his Indiana State career.
Saturday, against Ball State, a Mid-American Conference adversary, the quarterback was thrust into an offense that had yet to pay dirt with a trip to the end zone.
That changed with the true freshman slinging the ball for the Sycamores (0-3) in a 45-7 loss.
He displayed an instant mesh with ISU’s top two weapons on the outside. He connected on three passes of more than 35 yards.
A pair of these went to senior Harry Van Dyne for 41 yards and 36. And Owens had a 49-yard strike to senior Dakota Caton that allowed him to stroll across the goal line.
The offense nearly produced another score as it drove the ball down the field and brought senior kicker Stephen Ruiz out for his initial field goal try of 2023 — a 38-yard miss.
Owens connected on 9 or 21 throws for 157 yards for a 7.4 average per attempt, which kept the Cardinals honest.
“Elijah is only going to get better,” coach Curt Mallory said. “For him to come in and start, he’s had some reps but very [minimal]. Obviously, that’s going to change.”
Saturday, Owens orchestrated an air attack that put up 20 more yards than the first two weeks combined.
His pocket presence evaded coverage sacks. The dual threat gained 49 yards on the ground from 10 rushes.
Owens, who has a 6-foot-2, 210-pound build, was brought down four times in the backfield.
He fumbled once and it was returned 66 yards for a score, which pushed the game to a 31-point deficit in the fourth period.
One development that directly correlated with Owen's showing was the running game amassing a season-best 104 yards.
Sophomore back Tee Hodge led the Trees with nine rushes for 46 yards. Junior starter Justin Dinka didn’t dress due to injury.
“I don’t know where we are at with Justin [Dinka],” Mallory said. “Hopefully [we’ll] have him back by Murray State.”
ISU has a week off before traveling to the Racers, on Sept. 30.
“Offense will be fine,” junior middle linebacker Garret Ollendieck said. “They will keep working hard and will get stuff figured out eventually.”
Owens had one pick in his debut — a start that wasn't in the cards for 2023.
Returning sophomore starter Cade Chambers hasn’t dressed three weeks into the campaign. Chambers is out with an undisclosed ailment that Mallory has been mum on.
In his stead, sophomore Evan Olaes was the nominal starter for Week One, splitting duties with junior Gavin Screws.
Eight days later in Bloomington, Olaes had a full workload, but ISU floundered moving the ball.
Then Saturday, Owens, a non-redshirt, unlike the other three, didn’t appear fazed on the road with 15,054 in attendance, inside Scheumann Stadium in Muncie.
“The team’s got his back,” Ollendieck said.
