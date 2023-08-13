I’ve been itching all summer to cover Indiana State sports.
My zeal for working this “journo” game has become a bit unrestrained. I’m still in my first-year cycle with the Tribune-Star and I’m sure once I hit my annual mark with CNHI I’ll get accustomed to sitting still on the regular…
Or maybe my flame has been stoked to get after it and to just flat-out hustle, which is the mentality for every new job, project, article and more.
Reporters are a different breed. We don’t seek acknowledgement from…anyone. I know my wife appreciates my craft on the job — that’s why she married me.
Journalists write articles on their cell phone because their computer is dead. They will write on the passenger side of their car after a Friday Night Football game — long after the lot has cleared out.
Most of all, we grind. We don’t know what else to do with ourselves.
That’s what our Founding Fathers intended, right? Get the work done. And with complete and utter respect in every task you get paid to do, to boot.
Go…go until you’ve reached the end of the line.
After a handful of autumns doing the prep sports game — I still do it part of the time — I feel incredibly blessed to be boarding this rail train for my intro to fall college sports.
Here are three questions that must be addressed this season on the Sycamores beat.
1. Will the success of this football program be defined by win total or weekly improvement rollover?
I don’t have enough fingers to count the number of times it’s been stated since I got to Terre Haute, how tough the Missouri Valley Football Conference is.
I’m eager to see it first-hand. I get it. There are four schools in the preseason top 25 rankings and two receiving votes, and you can’t gloss over the fact that last year's NCAA FCS title game pitted South Dakota State against North Dakota State.
I’m intrigued to see the Sycamores duke it out with these squads.
But ISU is coming off a two-win season, expectations are tempered to put it mildly.
There are building blocks in a plethora of prime spots on both sides of the ball to span into the future.
A few key places like edge rushers, the secondary, quarterback and the backfield have multiple guys with a year or more of eligibility left after this fall.
2. Is there a hangover from 2022 for this new era of women’s soccer?
The scoring droughts the Trees slugged through last year were debilitating.
With nine goals in 16 matches in 2022, they nearly averaged a half goal a game.
The side was blanked in nine games.
The team didn’t put the ball in the back of the net enough to compete for consistent results. Coach Paul Lawrence is tasked with finding the right combinations to reverse the course.
In Lawrence’s first year in the Division I game, the Sycamores will have to find a route to solid build-up play and service when they have the ball to get quality looks at the frame.
There were high expectations for this program last year.
This mix has solid players in the pipeline with sophomores Ella Gorrie, who led the team with two goals and two assists, and Adelaide Wolfe, both made the Missouri Valley Conference freshman squad.
With no Sycamore making the first three squads in the league last year, these overlooked names will sneak up on some foes.
3. Will there be a team this fall that overachieves?
Across the board all four teams this autumn, the other two are volleyball and men and women cross country, come in with everything to prove but not much to lose.
Volleyball was 3-23 last season, and neither running team finished in the top half of the Valley.
Volleyball has room to improve its win total and begin that by forcing a fifth set in matches.
Cross Country could be in line for a breakthrough in Year 3 under the tutelage of coach Brad Butler.
A quick start out of the box for the four fall programs could be the springboard to crucial credence to righting the ship.
We are almost at those starting lines: football on Aug. 31 against Eastern Illinois, soccer at Louisville on Thursday, volleyball on Aug. 25 at Xavier and Sept. 1 cross country men and women at Eastern Illinois.
