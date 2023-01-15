Cooper Neese and second-year coach Josh Schertz used the same diction to echo sentiments after dropping a second-straight Missouri Valley Conference matchup — details.
For Neese, a senior looking to play basketball beyond the MVC tourney at the outset of March, getting the end-game execution down pat will sway the final month and a half of his career.
The Sycamores (13-6, 6-2) went from a chance at 7-0 in the league to a flat opening on Sunday to nearly being gifted second life in the form of an extra frame.
The past two outings were a blown double-digit lead, followed by a 64-62 loss to Missouri State after a 13-point hole.
“Lack of detail there at the end of the game is something we got to fix because you are in a conference where it’s a fight every night, it’s a war every game,” Neese said. “A lot of these games are going to come down to the last four minutes — what are you going to do to help your team win.”
The longer and taller Bears came into Sunday’s tilt averaging 11.1 offensive boards. They grabbed a dozen against ISU.
“It’s a detail thing, obviously when you’re playing Missouri State they are the best offensive rebounding team in the league,” Schertz said.
“They just got 20 against Illinois State so they are No. 1 in the league in offensive rebounding. You know going in you got to put a body on a body. I thought as we got closer, every time we made a run, they would miss a shot and get an offensive rebound. That kind of manifested itself in the last four minutes. They got three offensive rebounds. They got fouls or rebounds and got six points out of that.”
In the final 12 minutes, the Bears snatched five to keep ISU at bay as the initiator.
“You’ve got to be tough enough to finish possessions,” Schertz said. “You got to put a body on a body. It’s something we emphasize. We’ve been a good defensive-rebounding team. I think we’re one of the top 30 in the country in defensive rebounding percentage, but they are so long and so much more athletic than us and bigger than us. If we just stand and watch, we had a guy stand and watch and miss two boxouts. The guy went around him and laid it in. You can’t afford to do that.”
This standalone MVC bout further signified the parity in the conference with eight of the 12 schools either in first or a game out.
“Our coach tells us every day, it’s the Valley,” junior wing Xavier Bledson said. “It’s physical there are going to be dog fights. It’s rarely going to be any blowouts. Coming into practice and buying into all the things [coach] Schertz talks about, and going hard at practice and really competing against each other.”
The Sycamores are at a crossroads for their trajectory amidst a bounce-back season with 12 regular-season MVC tilts on the docket.
“We’ve got to be cleaner with our attention to detail, our toughness, those things if we are going to take a step as a team and compete for anything of significance,” Schertz said. “Otherwise, we are just going to be a run-of-the-mill group.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.