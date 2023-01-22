In an 82-73 come-from-behind victory by Murray State against Indiana St. on Saturday in front of 6,006 fans at CFSB Center, the Sycamores' rut ensued.
The Sycamores (13-8, 6-4 Missouri Valley), who rattled off six consecutive league wins out of the gate, haven’t secured a win in two weeks.
The Trees have fallen twice at home and on the road during that stretch. The road visits came against schools currently tied with them for fourth in the MVC.
There’s a log jam of five teams at that spot.
One of the squads in that slot is Drake, who they visit on Tuesday followed by a home fixture on Saturday with Northern Iowa, who is 7-3.
I had three questions before the game in Murray and came away with three musings that indicate where the Sycamores are at the midpoint of the conference slate.
1. Middle of the pack
The Sycamores were picked to finish seventh in the MVC with three full-time starters returning to the fold: senior Cooper Neese, senior Cameron Henry and sophomore Julian Larry.
Senior Kailex Stephens started 18 of 29 games in 2021-22.
The promising start to the conference season had the Trees in front of the entire league with a two-game cushion and looked to have turned the corner with wins versus the two league favorites, Drake and at Southern Illinois.
The Sycamores' recent form has put these expectations in perspective.
The team appears to be more destined for the middle of the table in the MVC than the upper echelon.
The team is leading the league with 77.9 points a game but allowing the eighth most at 70.The Racers edged ISU 39-37 on the glass. For the year, the Trees’ rebound margin is positive at 0.48, which ranks seventh in the Valley.
2. Offensive flow
Against the Racers, the Sycamores' shooting woes didn’t get much better from long range.
The team went 5-30 (17%), with senior Courvoisier McCauley accounting for all five makes on 10 attempts.
However, the team successfully looked to drive to the bucket and feed their forwards inside.
Henry set the tone from the get-go with a slash to the rim for a layin on a baseline drive 23 seconds into the game from the right corner.
Freshman Robbie Avila dropped a career-high 18 points with an 8-for-13 shooting clip. Oftentimes, he finished while sustaining knocks by post players.
Senior Cade McKnight came off the bench and added scoring on the low block with 11 points in 16 minutes. It was his third game in double figures in his lone season in Terre Haute. He’s averaging 9.5 points in the past two.
Henry spurred the Sycamores as a playmaker and Neese’s clinical bounce passes to the interior got the forwards involved.
These guards combined for 10 of the team’s 13 assists.
3. Gamers on the squad
The Sycamores came to Kentucky and found a spark by putting the ball in the basket.
The likes of McCauley, Avila, Henry and McKnight, each reached double figures, efficiently, to boot.
They combined to shoot 26-for-44 at 59%.Avila and Neese led the team in rebounding with seven, each.
The team competed and presented its best push to begin each half.
"We gotta keep that effort level up," Avila said. "We tend to let up, we get up a few points, a couple baskets, and we get complacent. We just gotta keep going at it 100% until that final horn rings."
The next step to breaking out of the four-game slide is getting stops. After a 50-all deadlock with 12:18 left, the Racers went 9-for-19 from the floor down the stretch and made 28-of-33 free throws as they consistently attacked the bucket.
In the last half of the second frame, the Racers converted 14 of 16 shots at the charity stripe.
They had one 3-point play and four points came from second opportunities.
"We're showing them film, we've been hard on them," coach Josh Schertz said. "We've been trying to get them to compete, we talk a good game but ultimately you gotta do it when the lights come on. If you care about winning, you are going to get the ball stopped in transition, you are going to get a body on someone when the shot goes up. You are going to play without fouling."
