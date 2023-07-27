The number of drivers with at least 40 career USAC National Sprint Car feature victories can be counted on two hands.
On Wednesday night at the Terre Haute Action Track, Justin Grant of Ione, Calif., became the 10th driver to join the exclusive 40-win club in USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship competition, one of few in the 68-year history of the series.
Grant won the 30-lap Don Smith Classic feature, the fifth round of USAC Indiana Sprint Week. Grant fended off challenges from Brady Bacon and Jake Swanson before taking over for good on Lap 10 in an eventful race.
Fittingly, Grant now has a series-best six checkered flags this USAC National Sprint Car season, according to a USAC Media news release. Grant's latest Terre Haute victory made him just the fifth driver in series history to earn six or more wins in three consecutive seasons, joining Dave Darland (2012-14), Bryan Clauson (2012-14), Tracy Hines (1999-2001) and Gary Bettenhausen (1968-70), who Grant tied for ninth all-time on USAC’s all-time National Sprint Car win list.
Grant came into the event tied with Bacon for the Indiana Sprint Week championship lead but exited the stage with an eight-point edge, with three races remaining. Grant is attempting to repeat his crown in the eight-race Hoosier State series aboard his Chevy.
Grant’s third win of the week thus far has moved him up to fifth all-time in terms of career Indiana Sprint Week victories with eight, trailing only Dave Darland (20), Jon Stanbrough (16), Cory Kruseman (12) and J.J. Yeley (nine).
The initial attempt at a green flag was waved off when it was deemed that pole-sitter Jake Swanson jumped the start, according to the USAC media recap. A new rule put into place for 2023 penalized Swanson one row and moved inside second-row starter Grant to the outside of the front row. However, it was new pole-starter Bacon who pounced early to grab the lead on Lap 1.
Major trouble came on Lap 2 when 18th-running Joey Amantea flipped wildly at the entry to Turn 1 after already advancing four positions by the completion of Lap 1. The trailing Ricky Lewis narrowly avoided contact with Amantea and spun backward to a stop against the outside guardrail. Amantea ultimately walked away from the incident.
The early penalization didn’t deter Swanson as he swooped into the lead on the Lap 2 restart with a major run off Turn 2 past Bacon. Third-running Grant attempted to slide Swanson in Turn 3 but split the difference and slotted into second. Grant tried again in Turn 3 on Lap 4, sliding across the nose of Swanson, who was prepared and reacted accordingly by cutting back under to retake the lead.
On the Lap 10 restart following seventh-running Logan Seavey’s stoppage for a new right rear tire, Grant found his way to the lead, changing his plan of execution by blowing around the outside of Swanson for the top spot on the back straight.
While Swanson and Bacon traded barbs back-and-forth for the runner-spot as the race pressed through the midway point, Grant capitalized and ran his lead up to a 2.314 second margin until Seavey once again slowed to a stop with issues with his right rear, this time the culprit was a mud-packed wheel. The crew cleared the mud out and returned him to the action where he managed to crack 10th place at the checkered.
Grant was just about to hit lapped traffic at the time of the yellow, but the caution bunched up the field for a restart with 13 laps remaining. That’s where Swanson made a sudden burst to run alongside Grant for the lead on the Lap 18 restart, but Grant successfully fended off the challenge. Swanson’s misfire at Grant opened the door for Bacon to close in and overtake Swanson for the second spot in Turn 1 on Lap 19.
On Lap 24, Grant now had company with Bacon hot on his trail just three car lengths behind when trouble nearly enveloped Grant with a major Huffy bike on the Turn 2 cushion. Mere moments later, the same exact spot caught third-running Swanson who snagged the cush and barrel rolled multiple times before coming to a rest. Swanson climbed out and walked away but was done for the evening after leading eight laps.
After very nearly junking it, so to speak, it was at that point that Grant admittedly needed a little guidance and reassurance to settle down during the red-flag period, a moment in which Grant felt relieved in more ways than one.
“I was starting to make mistakes, especially down in turns 1 and 2,” Grant recalled. “I knew I had a little more in the tank if I needed it in three and four, but I was maybe running the entry into one and two too hard. I would actually get on top of the curb, then it grabbed the floor pan and tried to turn me over. Under that red, [crew chief Jeff Walker] came out and he’s like, ‘Buddy, calm down. We’re fine. As long as we don’t make any mistakes, we’re not going to lose this race. Just settle down.’”
Grant’s reassurance was challenged immediately when Bacon attempted to slide Grant for the lead on the Lap 24 restart, but Grant made a narrow escape around the outside of Turn 2 to maintain his stranglehold on the position. Bacon’s maneuver turned out to be to the benefit of Kevin Thomas Jr. who drifted by Bacon for second place a half lap later in turns 3 and 4.
Bacon nearly found complete disaster in turns 1 and 2 on Lap 25, getting all but the right front tire off the ground before landing back on all fours, which sent him free-falling all the way back to eighth. Miraculously, Bacon jumped back on the horse and was able to make up four of those spots in the final laps to bring it home fourth.
In the end, however, it was all Grant who widened his lead to 4.898 seconds by the time he hit the finish line for an $8,000 prize ahead of Kevin Thomas Jr., C.J. Leary, Brady Bacon and Emerson Axsom.
Shane Cottle of Kansas, Ill., once again earned J & J Trucking Hard Charger honors for the fourth time in five nights thus far throughout Indiana Sprint Week. At Terre Haute, he advanced from his 17th starting spot to finish seventh and has now recorded 52 total passes for position during the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.