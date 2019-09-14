By his own admission, the Terre Haute Action Track has never been one of Justin Grant’s favorites to run a sprint car.
Heading into Friday night’s Jim Hurtubise Classic, the California transplant never had much to brag about with his sprint-car efforts locally.
Eight years earlier in his first start here, he ended up outside the first-turn wall up against a street car in the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds parking lot. It was not one of his most impressive showings over his brief racing career.
All that changed Friday night with a sterling drive in the 20th annual running of the sprint classic.
Despite some anxious moments — mechanically — Grant scored an impressive win, leading all 30 circuits to post his first sprint win locally. He won the Sumar Classic for Silver Crown cars at the track earlier in his career.
“This place has had my number for quite awhile. At one time, I would have said this track is my worst one on the circuit. It’s taken a while to get that first win here. It means a great deal to me,” the elated Grant said in victory lane.
Grant’s sour luck at the track seemed to rear its ugly head once again earlier in the evening. After winning his heat, his left front radius rod dug into the racing surface, sending Grant into the inside retaining wall on the backstretch.
The situation was not as serious as first thought and after some hasty repairs, the eventual victor was back on the track at feature time and rapidly established himself as the guy to beat during the early stages.
Grant soon sailed through the 22-car field slowed only by lapped traffic and a late caution period and mysterious premature white flag.
With the laps winding down, Grant’s initial win looked like a sure thing. That’s until five laps from the end when the yellow flag came out for the damaged car of Brady Bacon in the first turn.
While Grant was able to regain his momentum on the restart, a scoring blunder almost changed the complexion of the race. By mistake, the while flag signaling one lap remaining was waved by the flagman.
Still at speed, Grant and his nearest challengers Kevin Thomas Jr. and Tyler Courtney ignored the flag and went the final four laps at speed. While Thomas and Courtney conceded the white incident did not alter the finish of the race, it caught Grant’s attention.
“I didn’t know what to think when I saw it [white flag], but I was sure we had more laps to run. You don’t want anything to break your momentum late in the race. It’s not something you want to see,” he would say later.
Area favorite Chase Stockon’s odds of posting a win in front of his many followers looked good at the start of the main event with a front-row starting spot. Those hopes vanished quickly following a fouled start.
“I didn’t like the way they [officials] started the race. The leader jumped the start and they never did call it back. That set the tone for us all night. We were fortunate to get a seventh place at the end of the night,” said the disappointed Stockon, who became the all-time leader in feature starts for the USAC sprint division.
Only 11 races remain on the sprint schedule, including a return to the Action Track on Oct. 11.
By virtue of his fifth-place finish C.J. Leary increased his lead to 122 points over Courtney heading into Saturday night’s race at Haubstadt.
Wil Krup continued his mastery of the local half-mile clay oval, winning the UMP Modified feature in dominating fashion, finishing a comfortable distance in front of runnerup Brian Shaw. It was Krup’s third win of the year locally.
Jim Huturbise Classic feature — Grant, Thomas, Courtney, Chris Windom, C.J. Leary, Jason McDougal, Stockon, Nick Bilbee, Josh Hodges, Carson Short, Max Adams, Isaac Chapple, Dustin Smith, Kyle Robbins, Dustin Christie, Aric Gentry, Steve Thomas, Bacon, Tye Mihocko, Brian Van Meveren, Mitch Wissmiller, Bill Rose.
UMP Modifieds feature — Krup, Shaw, Tyler Loughmiller, Kenny Carmichael, Scott Justice, Brent Hudson, Jeff Shepherd, Levi Ray Godsey, Roger Mills, Daren Krockenberger.
