Columbus North captured the girls and boys varsity team championships, while one boy and one girl from the Wabash Valley finished in the top 10 during the Valley Twilight Invitational high school cross country meet Saturday evening at LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
All four high school races were 5 kilometers.
Although Edgewood senior Annalyssa Crain was too tough to keep pace with, Northview freshman Gnister Grant came in sixth in a very competitive girls varsity field that consisted of 160 runners.
“I think I did pretty well,” said the 14-year-old Grant, who completed the nationally known course in 18 minutes, 51.8 seconds. “I always try to go with the front people at the beginning so I get a good start. And I try to keep up with them as long as I possibly can.”
Grant admitted that once Crain put some distance between them, there wasn’t much chance of catching her ... this time.
“She sustains her pace for the entire race,” the Knights’ freshman told the Tribune-Star. “It doesn’t seem like she tires very much.”
Grant was happiest about passing two girls down the back straightaway and one more right before the finish line. She was the highest-placing freshman in the field and Columbus North sophomore Brianna Newell (fifth, 18:43.0) was the only underclassman to finish ahead of her.
As a team, No. 17-ranked Northview came in fourth in this meet behind No. 2 Columbus North, No. 20 Bloomington South and No. 12 Brownsburg. Terre Haute South was ninth and Terre Haute North was 13th out of 18 girls squads.
In the boys varsity race, Terre Haute South junior Matt Gambill (15:47.1) finished ninth out of 205 runners. Team-wise, No. 11 Northview, No. 23 Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and Sullivan placed ninth, 10th, 12th and 18th out of 25 squads. Columbus North and Carmel, separated by one point (62-61) in this meet, are the top-ranked boys teams in the state.
In junior varsity action, Columbus North (girls) and Carmel (boys) were crowned team champions. Terre Haute South, Terre Haute North and Northview had runners competing in both.
There were two 3K middle school races to start the event in the afternoon, where Woodside’s girls and Westview’s boys emerged with team titles.
Overall, 1,008 runners (700 high school and 308 middle school) were listed as competing Saturday.
Valley Twilight Invitational
Saturday at LaVern Gibson Championship Course
High school races (all 5K)
GIRLS
Varsity
Team scores — Columbus North 36, Bloomington South 112, Brownsburg 120, Northview 123, Avon 155, Fishers 159, Edgewood 212, Zionsville 216, Terre Haute South 250, Brown County 262, Noblesville 296, Plainfield 311, Terre Haute North 403, Martinsville 412, Waldron 420, Cascade 434, Indy Genesis 459, Greencastle 529.
Top 10 — Annalyssa Crain (E) 18:05.6, Mackenzie Barnett (CN) 18:21.9, Brenner Hannah (Greensburg) 18:36.8, Abby Lynch (Br) 18:36.8, Brianna Newell (CN) 18:43.0, Gnister Grant (Nv) 18:51.8, Clara Crain (E) 18:51.9, Lily Baker (CN) 18:59.0, Lilly Myers (BS) 19:01.5, Abigail Fleetwood (BC) 19:03.0.
Northview scorers — 6. Grant 18:51; 19. Ellia Hayes 19:45; 20. Maisie Eldridge 19:54; 35. Halle Miller 20:36; 44. Piper Brinkman 20:57; 48. Briley Shillings 21:03; 56. Jaiden Lutes 21:11.
TH South scorers — 24. Micah Peals 20:12; 51. Demme Hancewicz 21:07; 52. Madison Beaumont 21:07; 59. Ava Rose 21:20; 64. Aeryn Bradley 21:29; 68. Caitlyn Strecker 21:34; 75. Kaya Tanner 21:58.
TH North scorers — 61. Brinlee McCloud 21:24; 73. Ye-Won Jung 21:53; 80. Mikalah Tingley 22:07; 90. Alyssa Petscher 22:37; 99. Haylee Chumley 23:02; 101. Nahlee Gordon 23:28; 106. Dru White 23:54.
Junior varsity
Team scores — Columbus North 21, Fishers 73, Bloomington South 93, Brownsburg 97, Avon 103, Noblesville 134, Terre Haute South 222, Terre Haute North 255, Northview 263.
Top 10 — Madysin Perry (CN) 20:29.9, Megan Saeger (CN) 20:57.3, Elizabeth Barrett (F) 21:14.2, Kenzie Meyer (CN) 21:22.3, Isabelle Rauh (BS) 21:29.5, Nicole Meza (CN) 21:35.7, Addy Walker (A) 21:38.7, Sylvia Sasse (CN) 21:41.0, Lauren Turner (Br) 21:41.8, Alicja Stoppel (A) 21:43.1.
TH South scorers — 39. Laurel Monsel 23:43; 43. Trista Bitzel 23:59; 45. Sonya Woolston 24:32; 47. Abagail Tokish 24:46; 48. Emma Shober 24:52; 52. Haley Sakbun 25:20; 55. Aanika Dogra 27:36.
TH North scorers — 44. Lela Porter 24:10; 49. Kelsey Torpy 24:56; 51. Kaylen Gustafson 25:19; 54. Lovett Taylor 27:07; 57. Kaylee Tingley 28:02.
Northview scorers — 46. Madison Lovett 24:33, 50. Hannah Petscher 25:04; 53. Abigail Kumpf 26:14; 56. Hannah Slater 27:46; 58. Rebekah Dillman 28:46; 59. Addie Goodwin 29:37.
BOYS
Varsity
Team scores — Columbus North 61, Carmel 62, Fishers 90, Center Grove 97, Brownsburg 171, Noblesville 180, Bloomington South 202, Bloomington North 216, Northview 273, Terre Haute North 278, Homestead 303, Terre Haute South 310, Plainfield 396, Avon 403, Martinsville 413, Brown County 507, Providence 553, Sullivan 557, Home School Union 597, Edgewood 600, Cascade 601, Greencastle 665, Waldron 713, Indy Genesis 724, Seven Oaks Classical 732.
Top 10 — Kole Mathison (Ca) 15:18.6, Drew Costelow (CG) 15:32.5, Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff (CN) 15:37.3, Andy Stohr (CN) 15:39.0; Will Clark (F) 15:40.2; Trevor Nolan (Br) 15:44.3, Charlie Schuman (Ca) 15:45.0, Jaylen Castillo (F) 15:46.4, Matt Gambill (THS) 15:47.1, Austin Pulkowski (CN) 15:49.2.
Northview scorers — 43. Carter Mullenix 16:29; 49. Jcim Grant 16:35; 50. Douglas Dillman 16:36; 55. Stuart Bennett 16:44; 76. Corbin Butts 17:15; 86. Braeden Knerr 17:32; 100. Hank Slater 17:55.
TH North scorers — 18. Dylan Zeck 15:57; 48. Ian Gadberry 16:33; 63. Nolan White 16:53; 74. Hayden McCarty 17:13; 75. Patrick O’Connor 17:13; 95. Anthony Adams 17:49; 103. Devin Vanvactor 17:57.
TH South scorers — 9. Gambill 15:47; 27. Cael Light 16:12; 79. Eric Haworth 17:18; 97. Isaac Hults 17:53; 98. Mason Cranford 17:54; 106. Ethan Aidoo 18:02; 107. Tate Alcorn 18:11.
Sullivan scorers — 90. Dosson Lamb 17:39; 101. Will King 17:55; 118. Tim Lueking 18:44; 123. Marcus Roshel 18:54; 125. Paul Lueking 18:58; 136. Ryder Pinkston 19:42; 146. Ben McKinley 20:42.
Junior varsity
Team scores — Carmel 28, Fishers 50, Columbus North 65, Noblesville 94, Bloomington South 160, Avon 183, Bloomington North 200, Brownsburg 218, Northview 288, Terre Haute North 299, Terre Haute South 349.
Top 10 — Owen Urtel (Ca) 16:55.0, Carson Kleinhelter (CN) 16:55.5, Connor Mallon (Ca) 16:55.7, Connor Heagy (Ca) 16:56.1, Jacob Strietelmeier (CN) 17:02.5, Austin Wilson (F) 17:03.6, Albert Schafer (F) 17:06.3, Josh Brown (F) 17:07.0, James Gastineau (Ca) 17:07.5, John Merritt (CN) 17:09.6.
Northview scorers — 42. Nathan Kellar 18:39; 52. Matthew Mullenix 19:01; 58. Miles Haviland 19:20; 67. Gavin Jones 19:49; 69. Xander Shillings 19:52; 70. Camden Parkey 19:53; 71. Wesley Heiliger 19:54.
TH North scorers — 55. Logan Nicoson 19:12; 59. Daniel Waltrip 19:23; 60. Austin Fitzgerald 19:24; 62. Isaac Ross 19:31; 63. Collin Trausch 19:31; 65. Garrett Wrightsman 19:45; 72. Josiah Webb 19:55.
TH South scorers — 61. Paul Bawinkel 19:25; 66. Caleb Maris 19:48; 73. Sam Mallory 20:19; 74. Isaac Long 21:22; 75. Ben Kocher 22:31.
Middle school races (both 3K)
GIRLS
Team scores — Woodside 39, Jasper 94, Summit 97, Seymour 118, Corydon Central 149, Westview 170, Batesville 228, Hebron 235, South Knox 278, Otter Creek 286, Rensselaer Central 291, Honey Creek 304, Highland Hills 327, Battle Ground 339, Woodrow Wilson 368, Immanuel Lutheran 401, Zionsville West 426, Benton Central 486.
Individual winner — Caterina Perego (Woodside) 10:58.0.
Otter Creek scorers — 39. Emma Martin 12:26; 47. Reagin White 12:36; 51. Cammi Van Gilder 12:43; 56. Hannah Gadberry 12:48; 93. Caroline Gore 13:57; 96. Cora Deveau 14:02; 111. Nevaeh 14:36.
Honey Creek scorers — 25. Cassidy Pettijohn 12:09; 35. Katherine Sarver 12:22; 74. Eleanor Gard-Barger 13:18; 82. Ava Ham 13:29; 88. Addison Smiddy 13:36; 97. Ella Hardwick 14:02; 100. Layla Johnson 14:07.
Woodrow Wilson scorers — 30. Addison Winn 12:17; 64. Bella Spelman 13:03; 73. Addie Brashier 13:15; 99. Sofia Medina 14:04; 102. Alyssa Sears 14:17; 105. Avery Shew 14:21; 109. Kyndel Murphy 14:30.
BOYS
Team scores — Westview 57, Woodside 90, Brownsburg East 91, South Knox 92, Hanover Central 214, Batesville 223, Highland Hills 227, Hebron 244, Seymour 251, Zionsville West 281, Rensselaer Central 283, Corydon Central 299, Honey Creek 300, Summit 327, Brownstown Central 426, Christ the King 427, Otter Creek 460, Battle Ground 469, Immanuel Lutheran 562, Benton Central 564, East Tipp 568, Shelbyville 583.
Individual winner — Aidan Jeffares (unattached) 9:32.1.
Honey Creek scorers — 35. Adin Miller 10:48; 38. Braeden Chastain 10:51; 64. Owen Frazier 11:20; 65. Gunner Bland 11:20; 98. Cooper Payne 11:55; 100. Jackson Wright 11:57.
Otter Creek scorers — 59. Elijah Adams 11:12; 76. Bryce Renn 11:35; 81. Abraham Nasser 11:39; 113. Logan Perry 12:15; 131. Carter Thomas 12:47; 138. Nicholas Perry 13:04; 142. Kane Llewellyn 13:19.
