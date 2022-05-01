Three of the top sprint-car drivers in the country were first, second and third as the 2022 Sumar Classic went to yellow with four laps remaining Sunday night at the Terre Haute Action Track in the opener for both the track and the U.S. Auto Club Silver Crown season.
But less than a lap after the restart, Jerry Grant found a way past Jerry Coons Jr. and led the last three laps for the win, with Coons holding onto second ahead of Brady Bacon.
"I thought I gave this one away," Grant said after the race. "I thought I'd wasted too much time."
C.J. Leary started the 100-lap race on the outside of the first row, but beat Kody Swanson to the first turn and led for a long time. Swanson, Grant and Buddy Kofoid were stalking him, but Leary extended his lead for awhile as the quartet started to deal with lapped traffic.
Then Leary had to leave the track briefly, causing a caution, and Grant took over the lead from Swanson on the restart. Bacon, who started well back in the field, was gradually moving up and started to become a factor.
Kofoid, the 2021 champion in USAC midgets, began to pull away and was speeding through lapped traffic when he found the wall in the second turn, setting up the four-lap sprint to the checkered flag.
Grant is just the third two-time winner of the Sumar Classic, joining Donnie Beechler (1995 and 1997) and Tony Elliott (1998 and 2002). Bacon is also the first repeat winner, although his other Sumar win came in 2018 and circumstances prevented the race from being run since then until Sunday.
"We've been not very good with this [car], especially on the half-miles," Grant said after the race, "but she's awfully fast now. I don't know if I've ever driven a sprint car that fast . . . and fortunately this was a long enough race for a dumb guy like me to figure it out."
Brian Shaw won the modifieds race that preceded the 100-lap feature.
New promoters have made some improvements to the physical aspects of the Action Track, with fresh lumber noticeable everywhere and bathroom facilities much improved. Fans using the tunnel to the infield were probably pleasantly surprised to see new pavement and lighting, with no signs of boards over standing water as they walked under the racetrack.
New fences around the track are also in place, and came in handy for Chris Fetter during the sprint-car semifeature. Fetter climbed the wall on the fourth turn and came within a couple of feet of going airborne into the pit area. On the previous version of the wall, he would have.
Modifieds feature — Brian Shaw, Will Krup, Tyler Weiss, Adam Stricker, Derek Groomer, Justin Jones, Andy Sherley, Everett Bradham, Jacob Leitzman, Jason Kibby, Steve Myers, Richie Lex, Kyle Steffens, Chris Kittle, Cole Parker, Randy Shuman, Jordan Wever, David Daniels, Brent Hudson, Scott Martin, Kenny Carmichael Sr., Jason Highley.
2022 Sumar Classic — Justin Grant, Jerry Coons Jr., Brady Bacon, Logan Seavey, Emerson Axsom, Bill Rose, Kody Swanson, Carmen Perigo, Terry Babb, C.J. Leary, Dallas Hewitt, Brian Ruhlman, Austin Nemire, Travis Welpott, Kyle Robbins, Shane Cottle, Casey Buckman, Buddy Kofoid, Kyle Steffens, Jason McDougal, Shane Cockrum, Brian Tyler, Matt Westfall, Jake Swanson, Tommy Nichols, Davey Ray.
