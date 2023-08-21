Mark’s Par 3 Men’s Seniors — Standings: Don’s Mowing Service 252, Garrett Sands Kindness Project 248, Moore Construction 244, Valley Group 237, Mattingly Collision 230, Taylor Realty 230, Sunrise Family Restaurant 223, Sons of American Legion Post 346 214, Darrell Peigh State Farm Insurance 207, 834 Buggy Shop 206, J.T.’s Marathon 205, TABCO 202, Precision Lawn Care Vigo Turf 198, Quality Electric of Indiana 184. Low gross: Sam Jones 36, Steve Lively 36, Flo Johnson 36, Joe Baker 36, Mike Caress 36, David Lesko 36, Jim Cuffle 36. Low net: Doug Scott 25. Closest to pin: Lively (8), Lesko (17). Long putt: Ron Austin (1), Lloyd Boston (11).
Sycamore Country Club Wednesday Night — First-place team: Amos, Crapo, Hart, Jenkins 2-under. Second-place teams: Jones, Lesko, Roads, Wright, 1-under; Bose, B.Bray, J.Bray, Stroot, 1-under. Fourth-place team: Busiere, Byrd, Hoopingarner, Lamb, even. Fifth-place team: Drake, Green, Stepp, 1-over. Closest to pin: Stroot (3), Hart (7).
Rea Park Women’s 18-Hole — Low gross: Beth Lowe 89. Low net: Toni Johnson 67. Birdie: Johnson (1). Low putts: Pat Cannon 28.
