Golden Gloves boxing, Dickie James and barbecue highlight unique event Saturday

Indiana Golden Gloves boxing will take place in Terre Haute for the first time since 1938 on Saturday when three GG state tournament matches, plus several other amateur matches, are mixed with music and barbecued meat.
The "Boxing, Blues & Barbecue" fundraising event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. at Sweatbox Gym, located at 940 Poplar St. The three Golden Gloves matches will open the card, followed by random amateur matches featuring boxers from all over the state. Gates will open at 1 p.m.
The 2021 weekly Golden Gloves state tournament got started in the spring at its usual location of Tyndall Armory in Indianapolis. But in mid-May, according to the "Golden Gloves Boxing" Facebook page, the Marion County Public Health Department forced organizers to cancel the tournament — at least in Indianapolis — because of a disagreement over the maximum number of fans allowed due to COVID-19 guidelines.
So Sweatbox Gym owner James Porter arranged for Terre Haute to get some of the remaining bouts.
The Dickie James Band will be the featured musical act Saturday. Porter and Wende Personette will provide all-you-can-eat pork, which comes with a $15 advance ticket or a $20 ticket on event day. This will be an outdoor event and patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
Advance tickets can be purchased this week at Sweatbox Gym.
"The Sweatbox Gym is striving to improve our community and the people of the community through boxing," said Porter, a retired pro boxer from Terre Haute. "We offer several different programs for people of all ages, skill levels and interests — a specialized children's program, adult non-contact cardio boxing, the Rock Steady program for those fighting back against Parkinson's Disease, a special-needs program and a competitive program through USA Boxing."
For more information about this unique event, contact Porter at 812-264-7395 or Personette at 812-241-7395.
"We are excited and proud to bring Golden Gloves boxing back to Terre Haute," Porter added.
