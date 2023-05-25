The Sullivan High School girls tennis team, carrying a 20-1 record in dual matches after winning the Crawfordsville Regional title Wednesday, will take on Centerville at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the Center Grove Semistate in the city of Greenwood.

The start for Saturday was pushed back from the originally scheduled time of noon.

Centerville knocked off East Central 4-1 to capture the Richmond Regional championship Wednesday.

The Bulldogs are 23-0.

