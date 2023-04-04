Friday around 10 p.m., a tornado ravaged the community of Sullivan.
Three lives were taken and much of the area was reduced to rubble.
Almost 72 hours later, the county and surrounding counties pitched in with relief efforts.
Some took a break to watch the Sullivan High School softball squad on the diamond, looking to begin the initial steps toward a semblance of normalcy.
A 71-year-old Sullivan lifer, Mike Steele, was in attendance during one of the warmer and sunnier afternoons in recent weeks. He was there to watch his granddaughter, freshman Avari Kelley, don purple.
Sullivan (3-1) picked up a 9-0 win against Terre Haute North (1-2) on Monday.
Steele said getting to Sullivan Elementary and Middle School for the game was a signal toward getting past Friday, initially.
“It’s what you [have] to do,” he said. “It’s sad to say, but life goes on. The kids need it. A lot of kids were scared. Next time they say there are severe storm warnings, what are they going to do? They were scared to death because you just don’t think it is going to happen to you or your community or your family. It’s something you just see on TV that happened to someone else. Now it’s happened to you.”
He said his son’s wife’s aunt and nephew were two of the people that perished in this natural disaster.
“[The damage] is unbelievable,” he said. “I don’t know how more people weren’t killed.”
Several people in the area are homeless.
“This is going to be difficult people lost their houses and lost their [families], I can’t comprehend what they are going to do,” Steele said. “Where they are going to live … it’s just hard.”
The Golden Arrows, who scored in the first inning Monday, after senior Avery Wiltermood secured a leadoff hit and freshman Jaylynn Hobbs skied a full-count double to center field, weren’t going through the motions despite the circumstances.
“I hope that they appreciated the game a little bit more,” coach Lela Early said. “I’ve had several of my players if not all of my players have done volunteer work. I feel like this was a nice mental break to play the game that they enjoy and love. We had a lot of community support, a lot of people in the stands, and I think it was a nice mental break for them to come out and be able to enjoy some football.”
The team gathered Saturday to support each other and share their vantage point of his tragic storm.
“I think we are all shaken up a little bit, but we really came together and it felt a little bit more normal to just be out there as a team together,” said junior lefty pitcher and University of Evansville commit Kate Ridgway, who pitched a shutout with 13 fanned batters.
The Arrows, one year removed from a Class 2A state title game appearance, recorded 13 hits and scored a combined seven runs in their final two frames at the plate, in a game that was a win for the residents of Sullivan County.
“I think it definitely represents our perseverance as a whole community,” Ridgway said. “We had a lot of people out there today watching and supporting us. Obviously, I had my team behind me making [a lot] of good plays.”
