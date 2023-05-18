If Sullivan’s athletic teams perform above expectations this spring and beyond, it might not only be thanks to their talent level.
The horrific tornado which ravaged Sullivan this spring left extensive damage, and only one positive thing could possibly be pulled from this nightmare — the Sullivan community has bonded together to make a sports-like comeback.
The Golden Arrows used some of that togetherness on Thursday, recording a 4-1 win over Terre Haute South to avenge a regular-season loss and capture just their third sectional title in school history.
“For our whole community, one of our themes lately has been to resolve and be strong,” Sullivan coach Wes Kirk said. “We’ve had a lot of stress in the community, but we are a strong community and I think the girls were sure strong today. I was very proud of them at all positions.
“This is a wonderful win for our team.”
Kirk noted that one of his team’s players was injured during the tornado, and another saw its family lose their house.
South got off to a 1-0 lead as Savannah Semmler and Ayden Zinkovich picked up a quick win at No. 1 doubles.
Sullivan’s Ally McKinney tied the match in No. 3 singles.
While South’s Sarah Rowe and Sullivan’s Hanna Burkhart were involved in a two-hour first set, Sullivan needed to find two more wins to claim the team title.
Sullivan took the lead for good as Paige Chickadaunce remained undefeated on the season with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Samhita Shantharam.
South still had a chance to win, but needed to claim the final two remaining matches. While Rowe and Burkhart continued their marathon match, Sullivan’s No. 2 doubles team of Ella King and Parker Mishler completed a strong comeback against Jordan Miller and Briley Ireland of South.
South won the first set 6-4, but King and Mishler bounced back to win the second set 7-5. Sullivan jumped out to an early 2-1 lead in the deciding set and after inching its lead up to 3-2 won the final three games to start the celebration.
Rowe continued to battle Burkhart tough, although Burkhart finished with a 7-5, 7-5 victory.
Burkhart admitted it was tough to both play her match and be aware of the happenings on the other courts.
“it was a lot to think about overall, but honestly I was just taking it one point at a time and doing what I could at each point,” she said. “I know if I’d thought too far ahead I’d get stressed and worried. I just took it one point at a time and tried to clear my mind and do the best I could for my team.”
South coach Janet Rowe was proud of her team’s season, although it stopped short of defending last year’s sectional crown.
“We had a good season, and I’m proud of how hard the girls worked,” she said. “Congratulations to Sullivan and I wish them luck in the rest of the post-season. I’m looking forward to working with our 1 doubles team as they advance to Individual sectionals.”
North’s No. 1 doubles team of Krista Cottom and Hannah Wineinger will also be advancing to Crawfordsville next week by virtue of having won its match against Sullivan on Wednesday night.
Sullivan will play a regional match against an undetermined opponent.
Kirk knows that his team defeated a tough opponent and respects South’s program and players.
“They play a very tough schedule and they’re well coached,” Kirk said. “To come in and turn that regular season loss our way is a great accomplishment. Hanna did a great job to beat Sarah Rowe, who is a great player with excellent strokes. She’s a big hitter.
“Hanna was very patient and she defended well and she gave herself a chance,” Kirk added. “Sarah has got a bright future in tennis, and she’s just gonna get better and better. But I’m very happy for Hanna.”
Rowe is one of four sophomores who will be back next year, joined by Aja Irish, Savannah Semmler and Jordan Miller. Graduating will be Shantharam, Zinkovich and Ireland.
Kirk enjoys the matchups with the Terre Haute schools, and is a little disappointed that they won’t continue at the tourney level.
“I think it may be the last one that we’re in here because they’ve redistricted the tourney field,” he said. “That’ll be a nice thing to remember that we got the last one we were in here.”
Sullivan 4, Terre Haute South 1
Singles — 1. Hanna Burkhart (Su) def. Sarah Rowe (THS) 7-5, 7-5; 2. Paige Chickadaunce (Su) def. Samita Shantharam (THS) 6-4, 6-1; 3. Ally McKinney (Su) def. Aja Irish (THS) 6-4, 6-3
Doubles — 1. Savannah Semmler-Ayden Zinkovich (THS) def. Sarah Francis-Maggie McCammon (Su) 6-3, 6-1; 2. Ella King-Parker Mishler (Su) def. Jordan Miller-Briley Ireland (THS) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2
