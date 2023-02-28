Sullivan High School was in line for a boys basketball sectional championship appearance in the Class 2A North Knox field if it could win its first matchup.
But South Knox exposed the Golden Arrows’ youth, leading from wire to wire in a 47-35 victory Tuesday night.
The Spartans (17-7) will face Eastern Greene on Friday.
Sullivan (17-8) fell behind by 11 points in the third quarter but cut it to three twice.
The Spartans worked a one-two game as senior guard Dylan Maeder fed senior forward Dakota Candler in the post for a pair of buckets at the outset of the third quarter. The second one was an and-one to make it 26-15.
That’s when 6-foot-4 freshman forward Cooper Bock picked his spot. All three of his baskets came in that frame and one came after his deflection produced a steal.
His effort cut it to 27-24 heading into the final eight minutes.
After Spartans sophomore forward Samuel Singleton was nearly called for a five-count on the left wing while junior Javyn Woodard blanketed him, Woodard capped the sequenced by knocking the ball away and securing a layup at the other end. This cut it to 36-33 with 3:53 to go.
After two South Knox free throws, Spartans senior Jackson Thomas collected a pass in the lane and with an opening to the goal, opted to shovel it to Candler and he missed the point-blank look.
However, sophomore forward Samuel Singleton finished the putback through contact.
The Golden Arrows struggled to deal with the size and strength of South Knox’s frontcourt throughout.
Candler poured in a game-high 18 points and went 6 for 10 from the foul line. Singleton had nine points as the forwards accounted for 57% of the Spartans’ points.
“Their physicality gave us problems all night, that’s the difference in the ballgame,” 33-year Sullivan coach Jeff Moore said. “I went in and told our guys, ‘What’s the difference between you and them right now?’ They said, ‘Physicality.’ I said, ‘Yeah. You need to stay in the weightroom, get stronger.’ All those kids are pretty strong. We’re not strong enough.”
Sullivan couldn’t get back in the game after falling behind by eight again.
Woodard exploded for all 11 of the team’s final frame points and led them with 16 in the game.
He relayed the coach’s message that the team must bulk up and gain more experience for atmospheres like Tuesday’s. He said the Golden Arrows’ jitters were prevalent in the opening quarters.
The young Sullivan side, with only two seniors, didn’t score until there was 1:56 left in the first, on a drive from senior guard Luke Adams off a dish from junior Marcus Roshel.
Adams finished with 10 points.
South Knox had four instances when it came up with steals, in the passing lane, as Sullivan dribbled it and after an offensive board that led to runouts for buckets.
Sullivan continued its winning ways this year.
Woodard pointed out that pundits didn’t expect this team to finish .500 after graduating their top three rebounders and two scorers from a Class 3A regional title team. They are two years removed from another regional final appearance.
Next year’s contingent will feature three starters from Tuesday — Woodard, Bock and Roshel.
