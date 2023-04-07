West Vigo and Sullivan provided the most drama Friday on the opening night of the annual Braves Bash high school softball tournament, with Terre Haute North also playing a thriller.
Northview’s Knights, on the other hand, fell victim to the second no-hitter in the tournament’s first four games and lost 10-0 in the first of seven games to be completed Friday at Terre Haute Miss Softball America.
The first no-no had come four days earlier. Roncalli, prohibited by its administration from playing on Good Friday, came to town early and handled host Terre Haute South 12-0 behind a perfect game from 2022 national Player of the Year Keagan Rothrock.
Friday night, it was freshman Addie Forst of Avon — yes, another freshman — who shut down the Knights in a game that was close until Avon’s Hannah Simon hit a two-out, two-strike three-run homer off the Knights’ own freshman in the circle, Maggie Krause.
The game drew plenty of Clay County interest, since Avon’s coach is Clay City graduate Harley Sinders.
The other two early games Friday were a little more dramatic, Sullivan coming from behind to knock off the Vikings 4-3 in eight innings and North falling 12-9 to Edgewood.
Play continues Saturday morning at three sites, with MSA taking care of two of the pools and North and South hosting one pool each with games on both the varsity and junior varsity fields at both places. Crossover games will be played at MSA at 2 and 4 p.m.
West Vigo and freshman pitcher Jaleigh Lindley — who attended the Monday game at South, perhaps looking for pointers from Rothrock — took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning despite managing just two hits against the Golden Arrows.
Freshman Ariana Elkins had a double that was the key to a two-run third inning, with Jaycee Elkins — who drew three walks — scoring when the Arrows fumbled that hit and Ariana Elkins tallying on a wild pitch. Sullivan scored in the bottom of the inning, but the Vikings loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth but got just one run out of that situation.
Klaire Williams led off the bottom of the seventh with a homer, however, and the Arrows bunted their way to another run with Avery Wiltermood getting the RBI on her sacrifice. Jocey Wible had a game-winning single in the bottom of the eighth.
Grace Rogers — care to guess what grade she and Jaycee Elkins are in — had the other West Vigo hit. Veterans Wible and Williams and freshman Jaylynn Hobbs had two hits each while winning pitcher Kate Ridgway and freshman Mylee Vandeventer had doubles for Sullivan.
North took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the third inning of the Patriots’ game against Edgewood, only to give up seven runs.
The Patriots replied with seven runs of their own in the top of the fourth, Cami Burk hitting a game-tying grand slam and Drew Bolen going back-to-back with a bomb for the lead. Those were North’s last runs, however, and the Mustangs put together two-run innings in the fourth and fifth.
Burk finished with a single, homer and six RBI for North, while Bolen had a single and homer and freshman catcher Emma Morrison had two hits and an RBI.
In the night games Friday at MSA, Bedford North Lawrence defeated defending Class A state champion Tecumseh 6-2 and North Central lost 17-1 to Castle. Games between Mooresville and Hamilton Southeastern and Franklin Central against Martinsville were still going on at the Tribune-Star’s news deadline.
