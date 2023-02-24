Sullivan’s Golden Arrows ended the regular season the way they started it, losing by double figures to a ranked opponent in boys high school basketball.
Friday night’s victor was Class 3A No. 9-ranked North Daviess, which controlled every quarter with its balanced attack and finished with a 62-44 victory.
Standout ND point guard Jaylen Mullen, headed to Oakland City University next year, had 10 points in the opening period as the Cougars held a 16-10 lead at the first stop.
The Cougars ran off eight straight points late in the period before Luke Adams hit a trey at the buzzer for Sullivan.
The Cougars kept the pressure on from their extended zone defense, increasing their lead to 25-12 early in the second period.
Adams hit a pair of treys to try to keep his team close, but the Cougars got a pair of treys sandwiched around one by Mullen.
Adams hit another trey with 2:04 left in the half for the final points of the second quarter, with his team still trailing 34-23.
North Daviess edged its lead up to 49-33 at the final stop, with Adams picking up his fourth foul late in the third period and fouling out early in the final quarter with 17 points.
Logan Wilson led North Daviess with 18 points, while Mullen added 15, Lance Wilson had nine and Brendan Stickles and Austin Brower each added eight.
ND was an efficient 21 of 35 from the field, 9 of 17 from long range and 11 of 11 at the line.
Sullivan got nine points from Carson Granby, but no other Arrows had more than five.
North Daviess, which improved to 20-5 with the win, will meet Pike Central on Wednesday in the Washington Sectional.
Sullivan fell to 17-7 and will get a rematch with No. 14 South Knox on Tuesday in the North Knox Sectional. The Spartans won at Sullivan 63-47 in the season opener.
NORTH DAVIESS (62) — Mullen 6-12 0-0 15, La.Wilson 3-5 2-2 9, Bry.Stickles 1-2 2-2 4, Bre.Stickles 2-3 4-4 8, Brower 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 21-35 FG, 11-11 FT, 62 TP.
SULLIVAN (44) — Adams 6-11 1-3 17, Gettinger 1-9 0-0 2, Bock 2-4 0-0 4, Woodard 1-6 0-0 2, Granby 3-6 0-0 9, Roshel 2-2 1-1 5, Pirtle 2-2 0-0 5, Ortiz 0-0 0-0 0, McCammon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-38 FG, 1-3 FT, 44 TP.
North Daviess 16 18 15 13 — 62
Sullivan 10 13 10 11 — 44
3-point shooting — ND 9-17 (Mullen 3-7, La.Wilson 1-2, Lo.Wilson 3-4, Brower 2-3), Sullivan 9-22 (Adams 4-6, Gettinger 0-5, Woodard 0-2, Granby 3-6, Roshel 1-1, Pirtle 1-1). Turnovers — Sullivan 10, ND 8.
Next — Sullivan (17-7) will meet No. 14 South Knox on Tuesday in the North Knox Sectional. North Daviess (20-5) will meet Pike Central on Wednesday in the Washington Sectional.
