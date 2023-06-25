The Gold Squad had a lot of interesting moments Saturday night at Rose-Hulman's Cook Stadium, but they all came down to one thing.
"Pounding the ball," said Riverton Parke's Derron Hazzard, who did quite a bit of that in a 33-17 win over the Black Squad in the annual Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star Game. "As many people as we had who could run the ball? You've got to pound it."
Gold used two quarterbacks -- Hunter Gennicks of Linton and Dawson Brown of Olney -- and had Hazzard and Casey's Cole Livingston as running backs, with South Vermillion's Dalton Payton contributing from a wingback spot. And after just a week of practice, it had wrinkles like both quarterbacks playing at the same time; Gennicks lining up as a running back, taking a handoff and then running the option with Hazzard; and direct snaps to Hazzard and/or Livingston.
Brian Oliver, the Linton coach who directed the Gold Squad on Saturday, passed the credit for the creativity to North Vermillion assistant coach Ben Blank.
"Coach Blank put a lot of stuff in," Oliver said, "but it looked a lot more complicated than it actually was. We just put our guys out there and used their tools to our advantage."
Gold never trailed and probably had a big advantage in time of possession, but Black was always a threat thanks to Indian Creek quarterback Arj Lothe. Lothe's completion percentage wasn't great, but he didn't have any dump-off passes either; if there were a record for total yards on attempted passes, he'd be in contention because most of his throws were 30 to 40 yards downfield.
Gold drove 63 yards and used up six minutes on the clock after the opening kickoff, but came up short on a fourth-down stop by Owen Valley's Dillon Risk, a defensive standout all night, at the 7-yard line. The drive still resulted in points, however, because Black's first play was a snap over Lothe's head into the end zone and linebacker Carter Beard of Olney came up with it for a touchdown.
Black came back with a drive of its own that included a 29-yard run by Owen Valley's Christian McDonald and a 32-yard pass -- on third-and-26 -- from Lothe to Cumberland's Trevin Magee (a combination from the easternmost and westernmost of the 36 teams represented in the game, perhaps). But that drive also stalled in the red zone, and Owen Valley's Connor Wardlaw kicked a field goal.
Gold drove 66 yards in nine plays, Gennicks scoring from the 1, and Black's next threat was halted when Lothe was sacked by North Putnam's Lucas Murphy, another defensive stalwart, and Parke Heritage's Cole Bordeaux recovered the resulting fumble. Two big throws from Lothe to his high school teammate Gerson Coroa brought Black within 14-10 by halftime, however, the second bomb a fourth-and-23 laser.
Gold's defense then rose to the occasion, holding Black without a first down in its first four series of the second half. Before Black got moving again, Gold had marched 13 plays before a fourth-down scoring run by Gennicks; gotten a field goal from Sullivan's Giuseppe Leone; and scored on Gennicks' biggest throw, a 52-yarder to Hazzard.
Black finally got a touchdown from Terre Haute South's Josh Cottee after a penalty-filled drive in the fourth quarter, and Leone kicked his second field goal with 29 seconds left in the game.
"We had a great week of practice," Gennicks said after the game. "It's been an honor to play with these guys."
"It was a ton of fun," said Owen Valley coach Rob Gibson, who led the Black Squad while coaching his second straight all-star game. "We won't remember the score, but we had fun, built relationships, made lifelong friends . . . and I got to coach with coach [Troy] Burgess [Gibson's high school coach at South Putnam and a 2023 inductee into the WVFCA Hall of Fame] one more time."
"It was a fun week," Oliver agreed. "We had a lot of playmakers and a lot of tough kids."
"One of the most fun games I've ever had," Hazzard said.
"And I got to be on the field with my dad, my grandfather and my uncle [Miner assistant coaches Jake and Mark Gennicks, plus Oliver] one last time," Gennicks concluded.
- Scholarship winners -- As always, the WVFCA awarded scholarships to several players for their work the past week.
The Jay Barrett scholarships, chosen by the players, went to Lothe and Gennicks; the scholarship winners picked by the coaches were McDonald and Linton's Wrigley Franklin; linemen scholarships went to Phillip Newman of South and Gus Shryock of South Vermillion; the Eitel scholarship for academics went to Brown; and the two awards based on performances during the game -- the Wayne Stahley "Good Night Irene" scholarship and the scholarship from the family of Hall of Famer Rene Foli, both went to Hazzard.
Gold 7 7 7 12 -- 33
Black 3 7 0 7 -- 17
G -- Carter Beard (Olney) fumble recovery in end zone (Giuseppe Leone, Sullivan, kick), 5:55 1st
B -- Connor Wardlaw (Owen Valley) 30 field goal
G -- Hunter Gennicks (Linton) 1 run (Leone kick), 9:28 2nd
B -- Gerson Coroa (Indian Creek) 25 pass from Arj Lothe (Indian Creek) (Wardlaw kick), 1:40 2nd
G -- Gennicks 2 run (Leone kick), 4:33 3rd
G -- Leone 33 field goal, 10:49 4th
G -- Derron Hazzard (Riverton Parke) 52 pass from Gennicks (kick failed), 8:24 4th
B -- Josh Cottee (Terre Haute South) 2 run (Wardlaw kick), 4:23 4th
G -- Leone 38 field goal, 0:29 4th
G B
First downs 20 12
Rushes-yards 53-201 30-58
Passing yards 154 149
Comp-Att-Int 8-16-1 6-22-0
Return yards 7 6
Punts-avg 1-36 4-35.3
Fumbles-lost 2-0 5-3
Penalties-yards 9-86 7-68
Individual statistics
Rushing -- Gold: Gennicks 20-81, Hazzard 15-61, Dawson Brown (Olney) 8-30, Dalton Payton (South Vermillion) 2-15, Cole Livingston (Casey) 8-14. Black: Christian McDonald (Owen Valley) 10-72, Cottee 7-11, Brody Lester (Owen Valley) 10-5, Lothe 1-minus 5, Team 2-minus 25.
Passing -- Gold: Brown 5-12-1, 83 yards; Gennicks 3-4-0, 71. Black: Lothe 5-21-0, 145; Lester 1-1-0, 4.
Receiving -- Gold: Hazzard 4-77, Zechariah Wease (Olney) 3-69, Livingston 1-8. Black: Trevin Magee (Cumberland) 2-58, Coroa 2-54, Chris Zielstra (Owen Valley) 1-33, Deshaun Lowe (Terre Haute South) 1-4.
Punts -- Gold: Hazzard 1-36. Black: Lothe 4-141.
Punt returns -- Gold: Elias Graf (Northview) 1-7. Black: Cottee 1-6.
Kickoff returns: Gold: Gennicks 3-52. Black: Chase Carrington (Greencastle) 3-61, Lowe 1-16, Cottee 1-15.
Interceptions: Black: Wyatt Ison (North Central) 1-0.
Defensive fumble recoveries: Gold: Beard, Cole Bordeaux (Parke Heritage), Lucas Murphy (North Putnam)
