On Saturday, Wayne Newton Legion Post 346 overcame a trio of one-run deficits to evade Bryon Cox Post 72 4-3 in extras in the Crawfordsville Regional.
Catcher Ross Olsen set the table for the walk-off victory in the bottom of the eighth with a leadoff single to left field.
Post 346 (15-10) had the bases loaded, trailing 3-2, after shortstop Tyler Will and second baseman Tucker Helton recorded hits with nobody out.
In the nine-hole, right fielder Isaak fielder grounded into a force out at home. The ensuing game-winning blast was a double to right field from leadoff center fielder Ben Kearns.
He went 3-for-5 with three RBI, on the day. Olsen went 3-for-3 with a run.
With the win, Wayne Newton, out of Terre Haute, clinched a state bid to Kokomo, as one of the top two teams in the three-team field.
Post 346 needs one more win to clinch the regional. The next game is Sunday at 12:30 p.m., against the winner of the Crawfordsville-Madison elimination bout.
The Terre Haute team is rising at the opportune juncture in the season with players coming together after long prep runs and injuries. The team went 2-1 in a recent tournament in Danville, Ill.
Coach Dave Will said this recent form is a culmination of improvement.
On Saturday, he gleaned that his players excelled in the late-game situation by being more patient in the box.
Crawfordsville pitcher Jose Lopez, who went the distance in the extended game, started to give as his pitch count went up, Will said.
Cam Judson of Post 346 went six frames with eight strikeouts and one earned run.
Wayne Newton fell behind 1-0 to Post 72 in the first inning.
The score was knotted at 1-1 in the bottom of the second on Kearns' RBI.
Bryon Cox got out of the frame with the bases loaded.
In the bottom of the fifth, Cox went up 2-1.
Then, Cox stranded an insurance run at third in the seventh.
In the bottom of the frame, Wayne Newton extended its opening regional game.
Bryson Carpenter barreled a leadoff knock over the left wall to level the game.
Cox went ahead again in the top of the eighth.
Tyler Will went 2-for-4 with a run on a day for a Post 346 that produced a dozen knocks.
