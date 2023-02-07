Before Courvoisier McCauley hit jumpers in Terre Haute, he’d already hit the lottery.
The hooper from the east side of Indianapolis donned a cap and gown to conclude his time at DePaul University.
“The ball [will] eventually stop bouncing someday. That’s something my mom, my coaches and my mentors harped about me doing,” he said. “Getting my degree and finishing that out. When I did it, it was definitely a relief and a big load off my shoulders.”
This first-generation college grad from his kindred, who has ink on his right bicep and a sleeve on his left arm that extends up to his shoulder, has gone through tribulations.
The second-eldest of four siblings secured his bachelor’s degree in communications prior to coming to Indiana State and decided to activate his final year of college basketball in lieu of trying his hand a as pro overseas — yet.
The fact that he’s gotten to this spot is nothing short of improbable for a man born and bred in an inner city of Indy — Arlington Woods.
In 2018, according to Indyvitals.org, there were 70.8 violent crimes in this area for every 1,000 people. This includes assault, robbery, rape, attempted rape and homicide in a town of nearly 8,000 people.
“It’s great, he survives, at one time my [athletic director] told somebody, ‘Man, he’s going to end up in jail or dead,’” mentor Donnie Bowling said. “Because he lived on a [really] rough side of town that’s probably the hardest hit crime area in Indianapolis.”
McCauley, who turns 25 in September, got off the streets by hooping at Windsor Village Park part of the Indianapolis Parks and Recreation. This is where he crossed paths with Bowling, in sixth grade.
“Courvoisier was always a good kid with a good heart just sometimes in the wrong place at the wrong time, but one thing about him, he was determined,” Bowling, now a boys basketball coach at Anderson High School, said. “It was good stuff. [In] high school, I think he should have made the Indiana All-Star team but he didn’t but he didn’t let that hold him back.”
Bowling was coaching high school at Indianapolis Shortridge when he met McCauley. They teamed up at Indianapolis Manual, where “Voss” excelled in his final year, dropping 26.8 points a night.
He did it against elite players in the Indianapolis hoops circuit — a hotbed in the country for talent.
One of the players of this ilk from his class was senior Cooper Neese (Cloverdale). This duo is helping spur the Sycamores (16-9, 9-5 Missouri Valley) ahead of their tilt with Valparaiso on Wednesday at Hulman Center at 7 p.m.
Neese made the Supreme 15 list, which is compiled of small and big schools, while “Voss” garnered one accolade lower as all-state for big schools.
Neese said McCauley had a killer instinct when they were underclassmen and self-described himself as a quiet killer, in contrast.
McCauley’s woes in the classroom turned off interest from several schools.
“He was absolutely slept on, 110%,” Neese said. “Who knows where he would have been if a high major or somebody had come in and got with him the early stages of his high school career? Who knows where he’d be today? But he’s here for a reason and I think it’s showing.”
“Voss” has developed a reputation for wearing his heart on his sleeve, which lowered his stock.
He described the recruitment process as “humbling.”
“When you get to this level, a lot of head coaches like to look for non-emotional players that can come in and produce,” Neese said. “With him coming out of high school, he was an emotional player but he used it to his advantage. He wasn’t throwing chairs across and hitting guys, things like that.
“He did it being a competitor with fire.”
This mantra has boiled over into big performances through the years.
“He played against Kris Wilkes [a McDonald’s All-American and Mr. Basketball in 2017], he had 38 [points against him],” Bowling said. “He had 47 against Romeo Langford, [a top-15 draft pick by the Boston Celtics in 2019], so we knew he could play, but everybody was always like he’s not fast enough, not tall enough.”
He pivoted to the prep school route and went to Woodstock Academy in Connecticut, but lasted less than a month Bowling said.
That’s when McCauley attempted to make Redemption Christian Academy in Troy, New York stick.
The institution specializes in serving at-risk kids. One prominent basketball player that went through those halls was Lamar Odom, a former National Basketball Association player, Bowling said.
After his prep pivot, he kept his pivot foot at the Division II level for two years. He linked up with current ISU coach Josh Schertz while he was at Lincoln Memorial at the time in Harrogate, Tenn.
Schertz, to this day, describes the 6-foot-5 215-pound, shooting guard as underrated. Together they won 32 straight heading into the D II tourney when COVID-19 cut the year short.
After his career resurrection in the Volunteer State, he made the jump to a Power Five conference playing at DePaul.
At this point, he started donning the jersey No. 23 in Chicago in honor of his late dad who passed at the age of 23.
This brought him back to similar competition from his Indy days.
In February of last year, McCauley outdueled Paul Scruggs of Xavier in Cincinnati with a career-high 21 points. Scruggs went on to make second-team all-Big East.
A tumultuous time in a new place and pandemic was compounded with heart-breaking news from Indiana.
“One of my biggest hardships was a few years ago,” he said. “When I left coach Schertz during the pandemic and went to Chicago, I found out my mom, [April], had breast cancer. That was a humbling experience. She survived it, thank God.”
McCauley’s two years in the Windy City saw him get limited playing time, but left campus with the bag — a college education.
“He’s had a really tough background, he comes from a really difficult home life,” Schertz said. “He has risen above really challenging circumstances that I would say for probably 99% of people in the world would be stuff they couldn’t overcome.”
Then he contemplated leaving the country.
“He just said, ‘Man, I’m tired of school. I just want to go overseas,’” Bowling said. “I just told him, ‘Come back for another year.’ I think it could help his stock for playing professionally.”
In early April, he booked another stint under Schertz. Getting a Swan Song at Indiana State has been a win-win-win for the school, “Voss” and Schertz.
“He’s grown a lot as a person,” Schertz said. “I thought our first two years together it was probably more transactional. He saw LMU as a means to an end that put [him] in a position. I think he always knew how good he was. I don’t think there was any question of that.”
“Voss doesn’t lack for confidence,” he added. “This time around, I’ve enjoyed it much more.”
“Voss” is averaging 16.5 points a game and 5.8 points, both team highs. And has made a 3 in every game with ISU (24 games), while averaging a little more than three makes a game.
“The rebounding piece is probably overlooked by people,” Schertz said. “He’s a really good defensive rebounder.”
“Voss” has recorded three double-doubles in the blue and gray.
With his mom watching inside Hulman Center, he’s no longer the 5-foot-8 kid with large hands and a “weird shot” that Bowling witnessed prior to high school, his life on and off the court has come full circle.
The next people coming into his circle will likely be tied to his and the Sycamores’ success.
“Any time he has a setback, he always comes through,” Bowling said. “He never gives up that’s just him.”
