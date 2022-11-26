Both West Vigo and South Vermillion jumped out of the gate strongly in their season openers for boys high school basketball Saturday at the Gobbler Games Shootout inside Rose-Hulman's Hulbert Arena.
The Vikings got 11 first-period points from Taran Boehler, and led a balanced Wildcat attack 17-15 at the first stop.
Things slowed down from there, however, and West Vigo was able to hang on to record a 47-43 victory.
"I've watched a little bit of film here in the last couple days and it seems like every game that I have watched the teams are very sloppy at this point,” West Vigo coach Joe Boehler said.
“I felt like we were very sloppy early in the game. We had nine turnovers or something in the first half, which was not the kind of team we want to be. I hope we're gonna be much better at taking care of the basketball than that, but I was really proud of our kids for hanging on to get the win.”
South Vermillion had jumped out to an 8-2 lead early, keyed by six straight points from Elliott Corenflos to open the game, before Boehler got going to bring his team back into the lead.
The Vikings made seven turnovers in the second period, limiting their scoring opportunities. They also forced six miscues on the defensive end, resulting in a 9-8 period won by the Wildcats that left West Vigo with a 25-24 halftime lead.
Zeke Tanoos scored half of his game-high 16 points in the third period, as the Vikings gave themselves a little cushion and a 37-32 lead at the final stop.
The scrappy Wildcats weren’t through yet, though, as Corenflos hit three of four free throws in the first 4:03 of the final period while the SV defense held the Vikings scoreless during that stretch.
The Wildcats never regained the lead in the final period, but stayed within reach for the whole time.
West Vigo got a pair of free throws from reserve standout Karson Fosdick, who gave his team a four-point lead with 2:20 left.
Easton Terry answered with a basket for SV that cut the lead to two again, but the Wildcats could manage just three baskets in the final 2:15.
Fosdick scored back-to-back hoops, taking a nice feed from Tanoos for one and muscling his way to a cutback for the other, as the Vikings closed out the game on a 10-6 run.
SV coach Vince Marietta was making his debut on the sidelines with the Wildcats and liked the effort of his team much better than its shot selection
“We went into the game wanting to attack the paint, keep the intensity up, play that points-per-possession game,” he said.
“The closer we are to the rim, the more likely the ball's gonna go in. Our defense was good in the first quarter, then we kinda let off. Poehler comes in and scores 11 in the first quarter, that really puts you behind, but we made some good adjustments.”
Fosdick had 13 points to support the 16 of Tanoos, while Boehler finished with 11. Corenflos led SV with 11 points, while Terry and Luke Bush each had 10.
“Fosdick really came in off the bench and gave us a lift,” Boehler said. “He had some big rebounds and got to the free throw line for us. He did an excellent job."
The Vikings are starting their season with four games in eight days, hosting Owen Valley on Tuesday and Greencastle on Friday before playing Evansville Bosse at Oakland City University on Saturday.
“We’ll find out pretty quickly what we have,” coach Boehler said. “I was happy today that every time South Vermillion made a push our kids responded. We did a lot of positive things and got a lot of post looks. Our kids hung in there at the end.”
Marietta thought his team’s energy and effort got better as the game went along.
“When you put yourself down against a team like that it’s tough, because they know how to win,” he said. “We’re learning. In our conference, it's the more physical team's gonna win. You win off those extra possessions, those loose balls, those 50-50 balls — that's what we predicate ourselves on.”
South Vermillion will play Riverton Parke at North Vermillion on Friday in the Banks of the Wabash Classic.
