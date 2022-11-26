Linton entered Saturday night’s game with Northview in the Gobbler Games Shootout at Rose-Hulman as a heavy favorite, returning many key players from last year’s squad and easily starting the tallest lineup in the 16-team field.
The Miners got a tough battle from Northview in the first half, as Linton led 18-13 after one period and 39-27 at the half.
Linton put any hopes of an upset bid by the Knights to rest in the third period, holding Northview without a basket for the first 7:29 and opening the third period on a 21-1 run on its way to a 76-44 victory in the season opener for both teams.
“It was a good team to play because they moved the ball, they moved people and they screened,” Linton coach Joey Hart said. "I thought their offensive effort moved their movement on with the ball and without the ball was relentless credit to Northview on that. But, so it forced us to work defensively and I thought we got better as the game went on.
Hart added that his team was very unselfish the ball, and without having the final stats in hand he expected to be near their goal of having more than 20 assists.
Northview went on a run of its own, scoring the final seven points of the third period and the first six of the fourth period to cut the deficit to 60-41.
Linton had another big run late in the game, scoring 13 straight points as Joey Hart had a trey and a dunk to start the streak and Logan Webb added two straight baskets.
Hart led Linton with 24 points, while Webb added 17 and Nathan Frady had 16.
“Nathan had a really good summer for us, and he’s been chomping at the bit to get back out there,” he said. “He was great in our scrimmage ,and we look forward to h I’m having that kind of a season all year.”
Northview was led by Kyle Cottee with 12 points and Drew Cook and Brayden Goff with 10 points each.
The Miners hounded Cook, who played for them as a freshman, all night long and made things difficult for the Wabash College commit.
Cottee and Goff were each playing their first game for the Knights, with Cottee transferring from Terre Haute South last spring and Goff making his varsity debut as a freshman.
The Miners will host Clay City on Friday in their only home game before Christmas break, and will then travel to Brownsburg on Saturday for a 3 p.m. game with Heritage Christian and Purdue signee Myles Colvin.
Northview will play a pair of road games this weekend, traveling to Sullivan on Friday and Lebanon on Saturday.
In other Gobbler Games action Saturday:
- Parke Heritage 65, Owen Valley 39 -- Perhaps the most one-sided game of the day saw the young Wolves roar out to a 40-14 lead.
Freshman Treigh Schelsky led all scorers with 24 points for Parke Heritage, while sophomores Renn Harper and B.T. Luce had 14 and 11 and freshman Ethan Tidwell scored eight. Owen Valley got 14 points from Caden and 12 from Rhet Heckman.
Parke Heritage, 1-1, plays Riverton Parke on Friday at North Vermillion in the Banks of the Wabash Tournament, while 0-2 Owen Valley is at West Vigo on Tuesday.
- North Central 52, North Vermillion 49, 2 OT -- In the day's opener, the Falcons came back from a 27-11 halftime deficit but couldn't hold a four-point lead in the second overtime.
"At least it was exciting," North Central coach Vance Edmondson said afterward. "I don't know how good it was.."
"It's a matter of getting this team to learn how to win," said coach Cody Wright of the Falcons, who had lost a big lead in their opener.
Wyatt Ison led all scorers with 24 points and sophomore Jace Hooper hit five 3-pointers to add 15 for the Thunderbirds. Jaden Hooper had just one basket -- a 3-pointer that sent the game to a second overtime -- but led all rebounders with 10. Josh Roberts had six blocked shots.
Jerome White scored 12, Atticus Blank 11 and freshman point guard Teegan Dowers nine for North Vermillion. Now 0-2, the Falcons host the Banks of the Wabash Tournament next weekend, playing South Vermillion on Friday, while 1-1 North Central is at Eminence on Friday.
- Bloomfield 82, Mitchell 48 -- In the second game, the Cardinals were too much to handle.
Veterans Justin Beard and Peter Combs scored 22 and 18 points for Bloomfield, with freshman Blake Neill adding 16. Austin Mosier had 10 for Mitchell.
Bloomfield is 2-0, Mitchell 0-2.
- South Knox 57, Evansville Harrison 50 -- In the fourth game of the day, the Spartans built double-figure leads in the second half and survived a wild finish and nine missed free throws in the fourth quarter.
Dylan Maeder had 17 points, Dakota Chandler 15 and Jackson Hoops and Sam Singleton 11 each for South Knox, 2-0. Malachi McNair scored 20 and Eli Speer 11 for Harrison, now 0-1.
