Wabash Valley fans of boys high school basketball can get a quick fix on Saturday at Rose-Hulman in the second edition of the Gobbler Games.
Eight games are on the schedule, starting at 10 a.m., and seating could be at a premium as the day goes along since the venue is smaller than Hulman Center was a year ago.
The 16 teams involved include one 2022 state champion and two other teams who came closest to the eventual state champion in their class in postseason play.
Game by game, here's what to expect.
- North Central vs. North Vermillion, 10 a.m. — These two teams have faced each other on an annual basis for awhile now, and this year they can split the difference in travel time.
North Central lost its opener Tuesday at Eastern Greene and suffered some graduation losses from last year's 15-9 team. North Vermillion lost to Westville, Ill., on Tuesday and was 9-16 a year ago, the Falcons' best mark in several seasons.
- Bloomfield vs. Mitchell, 11:30 a.m. — Mitchell lost to Springs Valley on Tuesday and Bloomfield routed Owen Valley on Wednesday.
The Cardinals also had some graduation losses from a 20-7 team last year, but have their usual high expectations for this season. Mitchell, coached by former Terre Haute North assistant Jackson Ryan, was 7-16 a year ago and hopes to be an ascending program.
- South Vermillion vs. West Vigo, 1 p.m. — They aren't conference rivals anymore, but they're still rivals. And on paper, this should be the closest game of the day.
It's the season opener for both of them and the Vikings were 13-12 last year while the Wildcats — with a new coach in Vince Marietta — were 12-13.
- Evansville Harrison vs. South Knox, 2:30 p.m. — These two teams probably don't play each other often. South Knox, beat Sullivan on Wednesday, is coming off a 15-9 season while Harrison, playing its season opener, was 11-12 a year ago.
- Martinsville vs. Terre Haute South, 4 p.m. — This game pits two teams expecting big improvements from last year against each other, and the Braves did their part to reinforce that belief with a 73-32 win at Cloverdale on Tuesday. South was 4-20 a year ago.
Martinsville, whose coach Kip Staggs was once an assistant under Pat Rady at South, is coming off a 7-17 season and will be playing for the second time in less than 24 hours after a Friday home game against Edgewood.
- Owen Valley vs. Parke Heritage, 5:30 p.m. — Both teams played Wednesday, Owen Valley losing at Bloomfield and the Wolves losing at home to Greenwood Christian.
Coach Rich Schelsky has some young talent for Parke Heritage to showcase after a 16-10 season a year ago, while the Patriots were 9-13 in the 2021-22 season.
- Linton vs. Northview, 7 p.m. — Here's where the headliners start to show up; the Miners nearly knocked off eventual Class 2A champion Providence last season, and the Knights had a dominant sectional start before losing in the championship game.
Neither team has played yet. Linton was 22-5 last year, Northview 17-10.
- North Daviess vs. Terre Haute North, 8:30 p.m. — The Cougars won the Class A championship last year and have enough players back from that team that they are competing in Class 3A this winter. The Patriots came the closest to knocking off eventual Class 4A champion Indianapolis Cathedral in last year's regional.
North Daviess thumped Loogootee on Tuesday and was 27-3 a year ago. North lost at Mooresville on Wednesday and were 23-5 last season.
