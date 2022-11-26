Terre Haute North's first four high school basketball offensive possessions set the tone for the eighth and final Gobber Games contest Saturday night at Rose-Hulman.
And it wasn't a good tone.
Four straight turnovers put the Patriots in a hole and -- although there were 10 lead changes in the first half -- 2022 Class A state champion North Daviess pulled away in the second half for a 57-46 win.
"That was the story of the game," North coach Todd Woelfle said of his team's start. "Not valuing possessions, [or] taking care of the basketball . . . and a terrible lack of execution on our part."
Once the Patriots got into some offense, they were able to overtake the Cougars on a basket by Kavish Reddy with 2:24 left in the first quarter and neither team led by more than a possession the rest of the half.
North Daviess got the last four points of the second quarter, however, taking a 26-23 lead to the halftime locker room, and scored the first two baskets of the third quarter to open some daylight again. The lead got to 41-31 early in the fourth quarter before the Patriots rallied to within 45-41, but the Cougars never buckled.
"We knew it would be a possession-by-possession game," Woelfle said, "and that [the Cougars] would make us guard for extended periods of time. And when we were able to get stops, we weren't doing anything [offensively] with those stops."
North Daviess had four double-figure scorers, the Wilson twins combining for 27 points. Jaylen Mullen was not a double-figure scorer, but had game-high totals of nine assists and seven rebounds.
Ethan Scott scored 15 points for North while the Ross twins -- there were three sets of twins in the game, with all six occasionally on the court at the same time -- combined for 14 and Reddy scored seven and had five assists.
"We don't have one guy in the same role as last year," Woelfe said, "and we're trying to figure that out. But we will get better."
