Terre Haute South went on a 15-2 run that started late in the third quarter, enabling the Braves to come from behind for a 52-48 over Martinsville at the Gobbler Games for boys high school basketball Saturday afternoon at Rose-Hulman.
South never led until the last 6:15 of the game.
"We've still got to put four quarters together," coach Maynard Lewis said after the game. "We have to play as hard in the first quarter as we do in the third and fourth quarters."
Martinsville's run came in the first quarter, an 11-3 burst that put the Artesians ahead 13-5. The Arties' biggest lead was 21-11 early in the second quarter but the Braves — who shot 30% from the field in the first three quarters — got seven points from Zayvion Baker that helped them get within 26-23 by halftime.
It was still a 35-27 Martinsville lead when Treva Branch and Chris Herrin scored to end the third quarter. A rebound basket by Jaylen Wells, a free throw by Nas McNeal, a basket by Branch and a step-back 3-pointer by Baker made it 39-35 in South's favor, and Martinsville never led again.
"Wins are not easy," Lewis said. "We knew Martinsville was well disciplined, that they would fight and that they are well coached [by Kip Staggs, on the South staff when Lewis was coming up as a player]."
Baker led all scorers with 22 points and was South's only double-figure scorer, although McNeal and Jude McCoskey combined for 19 rebounds. Brody Staggs had 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Caleb Cheatham scored 12 for Martinsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.