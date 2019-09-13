Glasco is emerging as ISU defensive stopper

Any player — good or mediocre — can have can have a good game in isolation, but good players demonstrate they're worth by having one good game after another.
That's where Indiana State's football team is with outside linebacker Clayton Glasco. In fact, one could argue that Glasco has been ISU's best overall player in the short sample size of two games so far.
Glasco leads the Sycamores in tackles with 19, and considering the estimable Jonas Griffith is his running mate in ISU's linebacking corps, that's no small feat. Glasco also leads ISU with four tackles for loss. He's been a presence in the middle of ISU's defense that ensured that there's been no falloff from the loss of Katrell Moss, who formed a dynamic duo with Griffith in 2018.
Glasco started the first three games of 2018 and ultimately had 31 tackles for the 2018 season. The promise was there, but Glasco had to create less distractions for himself to fully concentrate on football. That meant getting his academic house in order. Once that happened? He began to thrive.
"It helps you. It helps you 100 percent. When you know everything is fine academically? You have nothing else to worry about except football," Glasco said. "It's a big ease. I can focus on my guys and perfect my craft."
ISU coach Curt Mallory noticed the difference.
"He's been consistent. He wasn't near as consistent off the field as he has been this year. It started in the spring when he took care of his business off the field and it carried over to the field," Mallory said.
Glasco is much like Griffith and the rest of ISU's linebackers. He's aggressive and he's good at stopping the run. Griffith thinks Glasco has made him better.
"He's pushing me every day. We push each other and if we slack off? We call each other out. We point out tendencies on the opposing offense and we push each other in the weight room too," Griffith noted.
Glasco could come in handy as ISU faces an Eastern Kentucky team that likes to run the ball.
• EKU visits — Like Dayton, the opponent ISU faced last Saturday, the Colonels are an experienced team. Sixteen starters returned, eight on each side of the ball. However, at least one important starter, preseason Ohio Valley Conference defensive back Leodis Moore III, will hasn't played this season due to an undisclosed medical condition.
Typical of early-season FCS schedules, the Colonels (1-1) have played two widely diverse opponents. EKU stomped Valparaiso 53-7 and were beaten 42-0 at Louisville. The common denominator is that EKU ran the ball with a two-headed attack in both contests.
Alonzo Booth leads EKU in rushing with 161 yards and Daryl McCleskey — brother of former ISU defensive back Donye McCleskey — is close behind at 147 yards.
"I really like their backs. They have two with great size [Jason Lewis is the other big back] and then McCleskey runs as hard as any running back we've seen. He'll break long runs and he'll run over you," Mallory said.
As much as stopping EKU is vital to ISU's plan, so will getting off the mat after a 42-35 loss to Dayton a week ago. ISU (0-2) showed vulnerability defensively and the offense was hot-and-cold. Consistency is needed.
"We know we have to stop the run and they have a good quarterback [Conor Blount] too," Griffith said. "As bad as the loss was? It was just one game. It's not like the season is over with. All of our goals are in front of us."
Eastern Kentucky at ISU
Time — 1 p.m.
Place — Memorial Stadium, Terre Haute.
Radio — WIBQ-FM 97.9.
Web — ESPN+.
Records — ISU 0-2, EKU 1-1.
Last week — ISU lost 42-35 to Dayton and EKU was beaten 42-0 at Louisville.
Series — EKU leads 7-2.
Last meeting — ISU defeated EKU 36-16 in the 2014 FCS playoffs at EKU.
Next — ISU hosts Eastern Illinois and EKU plays at Presbyterian next Saturday.
