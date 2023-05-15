Postseason competition for high school girls track and field begins Tuesday night at Terre Haute North, where the sectional returns after a one-year detour.
Field events start at 5:30 p.m., with the 4x800 relay the first event to be decided on the track at approximately 5:45. Trials in the 100-meter hurdles and the 100- and 200-meter dashes will follow, with final running events expected to be underway at approximately 7.
Virtually an identical schedule will take place Thursday, when the boys sectional is scheduled, also at North.
Fourteen teams -- Clay City, Cloverdale, Greencastle, North Central, North Putnam, Northview, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, South Putnam, South Vermillion, Sullivan, Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo -- are competing Tuesday. The top three individuals in each event and the top three relay teams advance to regional competition the following week at Bloomington North.
Preliminary times indicate that there are four girls who will emerge as stars on Tuesday: alphabetically, Kyarra DeGroote of West Vigo in sprints; Ellia Hayes of Northview in middle distances; Kathryn Ison of North Central in hurdles; and Mariah Posey of South in throws.
DeGroote has the fastest times in both the 100 and 200, with her stiffest competition coming from some county rivals and even a teammate -- Cassidy Pettijohn of South, Brooklyn Deck of North and Dusty Welker of the Vikings -- as well as Northview's Hallie Vitz.
Only her own stamina figures to limit Hayes, who could run a leg of Northview's heavily favored 4x800 team and also compete in the 1,600 -- she's the only Wabash Valley competitor under five minutes this year -- and the 800. Closest times to her in the latter two races are by teammates: sisters Halle Miller in the 1,600 and Aubrey Miller in the 800.
Ison may have been a surprise winner in the 100 hurdles at last year's sectional, or maybe she'd just flown under the radar. No more. She competed nationally last summer, was at the indoor state a couple of months ago, and her best time this year is nearly two seconds faster -- in 100 meters, remember -- than anyone else in the field.
Posey has a best shot put that's five feet better than any of her competitors, and her discus mark is also the best. Megan Jackson of Clay City and Ozofu Magaji of South Vermillion could be threats in discus.
Another potential double winner is North's Emma Martin, who has a better time than Ison in the 300-meter hurdles -- Northview's Karsyn Buck and Cloverdale's Olivia Hemmerling are also threats there -- and is among the leaders in a high jump competition that also includes Buck and Gracie Pritchard of the Knights, Emma Simpson of Parke Heritage and Kylee Owens of Greencastle.
North's Cali Wuestefeld will also score in several events. She has the second-best 100 hurdles time, is in the running for the long jump title along with Northview teammates Brenna Stallcop and Katie Buchanan, and is one of three pole vaulters who have cleared 10 feet along with South's Abby Clark and West Vigo record-holder Masyn Fisk.
South's Demme Hancewicz is the favorite in the 400 if she's back to full speed, with Halle Miller and South's Katherine Sarver also in the picture. Northview's Katie Morrison is favored in the 3,200.
The two shorter relays will be dogfights and will go a long way toward determining a team championship. North, Northview and South are the fastest, in that order, in the 4x100 while the meet's last event -- the 4x400 -- is led in order by South, Northview and North.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.