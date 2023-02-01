The three Vigo County schools are not favored in the girls swimming and diving sectional scheduled for Thursday and Saturday at Avon.
Which doesn’t mean there’s not a storyline involved for Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo.
Plainfield is ranked 17th in the state in the latest poll and is the only one of the 10 teams at Avon to be mentioned, and the host Orioles have been powerful in the past.
Vigo County, on the other hand, has just one top-seeded swimmer in her event going into Thursday’s preliminaries — junior Demme Hancewicz of South, so far the best among the competitors in the 100-yard freestyle.
If seed times are accurate — and they often are — that means very few Vigo swimmers and divers will be competing at next week’s state meet, since only event winners are automatic qualifiers.
But they will be competing hard against each other.
Hancewicz is also seeded second in the 50 freestyle and her teammate Lyric Irish is seeded second in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. West Vigo's Ella Loomis is third, 0.35 of a second behind Hancewicz, in the 50 and also seeded second in the 100 backstroke.
North has no swimmer seeded better than Caroline Gauer’s 12th spot in the 100 freestyle, so West Vigo vs. South should be for Vigo County Aquatic Center bragging rights.
South has other swimmers seeded higher than many of the Vikings, but 16 places score points in the sectional. West Vigo has the largest girls contingent in Vigo County — for the first time in quite a while — and might be picking up crucial points in the consolation finals.
“We have a small roster, but we will be among the must-watch contenders in many events,” South coach Cristina Elliott said this week. “Everyone is in great shape to have memorable races.
“As a team, we do not want to place a heavy emphasis on our seeding . . . however, we have plans that extend past the sectional meet no matter what.”
“West Vigo is looking forward to our younger team getting experience with our extremely competitive sectional meet,” said coach Ian Loomis of the Vikings.
All three teams have divers capable of advancing.
- Wildcats, Falcons and Wolves also compete — Swimmers from South Vermillion, North Vermillion and Parke Heritage will compete at Crawfordsville, with almost the same time schedule.
