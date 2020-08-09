The Tribune-Star’s annual girls high school golf season preview is probably a little shorter than usual in 2020.
West Vigo may not have a team.
“I had six girls [playing golf] at West Vigo last year, but five of them were seniors,” coach Chris Cassell explained. “I had planned on having a recruitment meeting in April, then all this [COVID-19] craziness happened.”
Cassell said if the 2020-21 school starts as scheduled, he’ll try to recruit enough girls to field a team.
Sooooo, that leaves the usual three sectional contenders — defending champion Northview, defending runner-up Terre Haute South and defending third-place finisher Terre Haute North — to preview.
I I I
• Northview — Beginning his 15th year of coaching the Knights — counting two separate stints — Josh Trout has his top two players back from the 2019 Northview Sectional at Forest Park.
They are medalist Brooklee Bussing, now a junior, and No. 4 finisher Karsyn Kikta, now a sophomore.
“[Bussing] played a lot over the summer ... and worked hard to improve for the upcoming season,” Trout told the Tribune-Star. “[Kikta] is also a very strong player and also played in [summer] tournaments.”
Northview’s No. 3 appears to be improving sophomore Kyia Fox.
“[Bussing, Kikta and Fox] are all within a few strokes of each other,” Trout pointed out. “I expect a lot from those top three players.”
How the Knights’ Nos. 4 and 5 players perform will likely determine how the team will fare this season. Trout said sophomores Grace Mishler and Audrey Jackman and junior Makayla Beasley are competing to round out the top five. Northview has nine players on its squad.
Asked about whom he expects to be the toughest nearby competition, Trout replied: “North and South are always tough. [South coach] Cara [Stuckey] always does a good job with the South team.”
Regarding potential coronavirus factors, Trout expects most courses to instruct golfers to leave the flagstick in the hole during putts to avoid repeated touching.
“I just hope we have a season,” he added.
With plenty of hope, Northview will get started Tuesday against Linton at Phil Harris Course.
• Terre Haute South — The Braves already opened their season Saturday with a sixth-place finish out of 16 teams in the Washington Invitational at Country Oaks.
Their best five individual scores were senior Sophie Boyll at 80, junior Grace Kidwell at 85, freshman Abi English at 93, senior Abi Haller at 94 and junior Paige Childress at 108.
Boyll was South’s No. 1 player last season too, but she had to miss the sectional because of injuries suffered in an auto accident that week.
“She just signed to play at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College [in 2021-22],” Stuckey mentioned. “She plays all the time in the summer and she’s a good leader.”
Stuckey also has high hopes for Kidwell.
“She won the Junior City this year,” the veteran coach noted. “She’s put a lot of work into her game. It’s nice to see her hard work pay off.”
Looking ahead, Stuckey acknowledged that Northview will be difficult to beat come sectional time.
“Northview’s definitely a strong team,” she said. “But I think we’re pretty strong too. Hopefully, we’ll get better as the year goes along.”
Wearing a mask on the putting greens and on buses while traveling to matches appear to be the biggest coronavirus-related adjustments that her players are having to make in 2020, Stuckey added.
South’s next match will be Tuesday against Owen Valley at Rolling Meadows.
• Terre Haute North — The Patriots, guided by Brent Mier, already has three matches under their belts in 2020.
On Monday, they were 16th out of 19 teams in a stacked Bloomington South Invitational field at Bloomington Country Club. On Thursday, they placed ninth out of 18 teams in the West Lafayette Invitational at Purdue’s Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex. Then on Saturday, they came in third out of 10 teams with a score of 399 in the Southmont Invitational at the Crawfordsville Country Club.
In the Saturday match, North’s top five scorers were senior Nikki Bonilla at 91, freshman Rylee Roscoe at 95, junior Karson Hart at 106, junior Paige Loughmiller at 107 and sophomore Celine Park at 114.
Mier mentioned that Bonilla, who pretty much shared the Patriots’ No. 1 status last year, will be expected to carry the load this season.
“She’s been pretty consistent and pretty solid,” he said. “She’s also a great teammate too.”
Mier anticipates the talented Roscoe filling Bonilla’s shoes after this season.
“She’s been impressive as a freshman,” he assessed. “She’s been learning how to maneuver the ball.”
Mier figures Hart, Loughmiller, Park and Emma Lubbehusen, who missed Saturday’s match because of a family obligation, will battle for the Nos. 3 through 5 spots in the coming month or so.
One of Mier’s primary goals is to close the gap between No. 2 (Roscoe’s 95 Saturday) and No. 3 (Hart’s 106 Saturday). If that happens, he thinks North can hang with Northview and South in the sectional.
As for COVID-19 concerns, Mier rated golf as the easiest sport to practice social-distancing. Tennis would be up there with golf if opponents can skip the post-match handshake at the net.
Mier said of the three matches that North has played so far, each course has handled coronavirus guidelines differently. He warned other Wabash Valley coaches to be prepared for anything with each match at different locations.
North’s first home match will be Monday against Southmont at Hulman Links, starting at 4 p.m. For the only time this season, a nine-hole, match-play format will be used.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.