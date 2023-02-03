In Friday semifinal sectional Class 1A play at Bloomfield, North Central (19-5) topped Dugger Union (8-14) 79-31 behind Shelby Seay’s 33 points.
Bloomfield (12-14) will be the championship opponent Saturday after a 49-29 win over Clay City (7-18).
The Thunderbirds seek their ninth sectional plaque and third in five years.
In the Owen Valley 3A sectional, No. 5-ranked Indian Creek (24-1) booked its spot in the final with the Northview Knights via a 60-27 win over Edgewood (4-19). Lauren Foster and Faith Wiseman had 34 combined points.
With a 68-46 win, Parke Heritage (20-5) eliminated South Putnam (8-16) for the second year running in the 2A Greencastle Sectional.
The Wolves were led in scoring by Emma Simpson and Raegan Ramsey with 29 points each.
This will be their third championship game appearance in four years.
On Saturday, they will face the Greencastle Tiger Cubs (21-4), who last won a 3A crown in 2013. The Tiger Cubs posted a 59-37 win over Cloverdale (2-21).
The Tiger Cubs won the regular-season meeting with Parke Heritage 59-35.
Greencastle has won 12 straight with its last loss coming Dec. 16 in overtime against Sullivan.
In 2A at Eastern Greene, Paoli (16-10) sunk Sullivan (15-10) by a 60-29 score. Jacie Wilson tallied a team-best 12 points for the Golden Arrows.
The Rams will match up with No. 1 North Knox (25-1) for the championship after it ousted Linton (19-4), 39-26.
