After a quarter of the championship game of the Class 2A Greencastle Sectional for girls high school basketball, it appeared Gloria Brewer of the host Tiger Cubs could be on her way to a legendary night.
But although Parke Heritage held Brewer to 26 points and eight rebounds — both numbers at or below her averages — the Wolves couldn’t overcome a slow offensive start, a 21-5 turnover differential and some eventual help for Brewer and ended their season with a 54-32 loss.
Brewer had accounted for every Greencastle point as the Tiger Cubs took a 13-4 lead in the first quarter. Maybe the first one-and-done player in Indiana girls basketball history — she was homeschooled until her senior year, in which she’s among the state’s scoring and rebounding leaders — she had scored seven points herself, assisted on the other two baskets (which included a 3-pointer and a three-point play) and had three steals and a blocked shot too.
The Parke Heritage defenders — Cate O’Brien until foul trouble, then a group effort — held Brewer to 4-of-14 shooting the next two periods, however, and the Wolves made their move in the second quarter.
With Raegan Ramsay and Emma Simpson scoring six points each and combining for nine rebounds (five by Ramsay), Parke Heritage crept within 20-18 at halftime. But after failing to score on a couple of third-quarter possessions, the Wolves had the roof cave in on them.
Greencastle’s Evelyn Briones hit a 3-pointer for the first second-half points. Simpson answered with a basket for Parke Heritage, but Briones hit three more from long range, the Wolves continued to make turnovers — several of the baffling variety — and Brewer chimed in with two baskets of her own. It added up to a 16-0 run and a 39-20 lead for the Tiger Cubs, and Parke Heritage was never closer than 16 points after that.
“It wasn’t pretty,” Parke Heritage coach Mark Harper said afterward. “We struggled with execution, especially early, and [the Tiger Cubs] hit shots.”
Holding Brewer to 33% shooting wasn’t nearly enough, Harper indicated.
“She’s such a good passer as well [as a scorer],” the coach said, “and they had players who stepped up.” Briones, for example, more than doubled her average with an 18-point game.
Ramsay was the offensive highlight for Parke Heritage, hitting 9 of 11 shots from the field and scoring 19 points to go with nine rebounds. Simpson had nine points and nine rebounds and Reaghan Benjamin had a game-high 10 rebounds.
The good news? Those players are underclassmen. All the Wolves are underclassmen, including a girl who was injured before the season started but who would probably have been a starter. Expect Parke Heritage to make postseason noise the next couple of years.
“Going into this season we had one returning starter [Simpson, a freshman starter a year ago],” Harper said, “and we still picked up 20 wins, a school record, along the way.”
GREENCASTLE (54) — Brewer 7-21 10-12 26, Hunter 2-9 4-5 8, Morales 0-0 0-0 0, Briones 6-12 0-0 18, Dobbs 0-1 0-0 0, Plew 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-48 FG, 14-19 FT, 54 TP.
PARKE HERITAGE (32) — Simpson 3-12 3-8 9, Ramsay 9-11 1-2 19, O’Brien 0-4 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-1 0-0 0, Perkins 1-4 0-2 2, Benjamin 1-3 0-0 2, Batty 0-0 0-0 0, McCormick 0-0 0-0 0, Patton 0-0 0-0 0, Hartman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-35 FG, 4-12 FT, 32 TP.
Greencastle 13 7 19 15 — 54
Parke Heritage 4 14 4 10 — 32
3-point shooting — Greencastle 8-24 (Briones 6-10, Brewer 2-7, Dobbs 0-1, Hunter 0-6), PH 0-11 (Jenkins 0-1, Perkins 0-2, Simpson 0-4, O’Brien 0-4). Total fouls — Greencastle 13, PH 19. Fouled out — O’Brien. Turnovers — Greencastle 5, PH 21. Rebounds — Greencastle 29 (Brewer 8, Hunter 4, Morales 4, Plew 3, Dobbs 2, Team 8), PH 37 (Benjamin 10, Simpson 9, Ramsay 9, Perkins, Team 8). Assists — Greencastle 8 (Brewer 4, Hunter 3, Dobbs), PH 10 (Perkins 4, Simpson 3, Ramsay, O’Brien, Jenkins). Steals — Greencastle 14 (Brewer 6, Hunter 4, Morales, Briones, Dobbs, Plew), PH 3 (Perkins 2, Simpson). Blocks — Greencastle 1 (Brewer), PH 1 (Ramsay).
Next — Greencastle (22-4) plays the second game next Saturday at the Southmont Regional against the winner of the Hagerstown Sectional. Parke Heritage finished 20-6.
In other girls sectional action Saturday:
Class 3A Owen Valley
• Indian Creek 61, Northview 39 — At Spencer, Brynlee Clark tallied 11 points and Audri Spencer added 10 for the Knights as they were eliminated from the state tournament by the No. 4-ranked Braves.
Northview finished 16-9. Indian Creek will take a 25-1 record into the Greencastle Regional, where it faces Purdue Polytechnic at 1 p.m. next Saturday.
“We’re very proud of our kids and the season we had,” Northview coach Zack Keyes told the Tribune-Star. “After graduating four senior starters from last year, we had a lot of inexperienced kids. But they consistently found ways to win games and competed at a high level.”
Class A Bloomfield
• Bloomfield 53, North Central 46 — At Bloomfield, the host Cardinals avenged a December regular-season loss to the Thunderbirds by beating them in the sectional title game.
Bloomfield (13-14) will take on Eminence (17-6) in the Southwestern (Shelby) Regional second semifinal contest at 4 p.m. next Saturday. The first semifinal will pit Jac-Cen-Del vs. Bethesda Christian.
North Central finished 19-6. The T-Birds entered Saturday having won 12 of their previous 13 games, including two in the sectional against Shakamak and Dugger Union.
Class 4A Terre Haute South
• Brownsburg 55, Avon 47 — At Terre Haute South, Brownsburg boosted its record to 16-9 with the victory.
Avon finished 11-13.
