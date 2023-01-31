In Tuesday sectional play for girls high school basketball, Greencastle (20-4) earned a 55-39 victory over Southmont on its home floor in Class 2A.
The Tiger Cubs will face Cloverdale on Friday. Greencastle is in search of its first title since 2013, which came in 3A.
Brown County came away with a 66-15 win against South Vermillion (0-24) at Owen Valley in 3A. It will face Northview (15-8) on Friday in the semifinals. The Knights last won a sectional in 2019.
In Class 1A, North Central (18-5) defeated Shakamak 45-40 in overtime. In the previous meeting on Dec. 1, the Thunderbirds won 72-35. Aubree Langford scored 14 points for the Lakers (14-9).
The Thunderbirds face Dugger Union on Friday for a spot in Saturday’s championship. North Central last won a sectional plaque in 2020.
In 1A at Attica, Fountain Central came away with a 40-32 win over North Vermillion (9-15).
The Class 2A Eastern Greene Sectional matchups of Sullivan (14-9) against South Knox, and Paoli against North Daviess were postponed to Wednesday.
The Golden Arrows last captured a sectional in 2013.
