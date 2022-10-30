GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: West Vigo hoping for its first winning season in eight years

The last time a West Vigo High School girls basketball team enjoyed a winning season was 2014-15 when current principal Ryan Easton guided the Vikings to a 15-9 mark.
It appeared that string of losing campaigns might end a year ago when West Vigo opened with six victories out of its first eight games. Included in those wins was a 62-31 home decision over Terre Haute South inside the Jim Mann Green Dome.
Then the Vikings hit a rough patch and ended up 10-14 overall and 3-7 in the Western Indiana Conference.
A new West Vigo season will begin Tuesday with a road matchup against WIC foe Edgewood, with varsity action tipping off at approximately 7:30 p.m. in Ellettsville.
Sixth-year West Vigo coach Jon Kirchoff is — as many coaches of different sports at different levels have said over the decades — cautiously optimistic.
"We will be a young team this year with all players about equal size," he told the Tribune-Star over the weekend. "We will be playing a lot of different rotations and different things you have not seen from us in years past. We have some quickness, along with some great skill-position players, that make for a good combination. We have great senior leadership as well in [guard/forward] Katelyn Fennell and [forward] Avery Lasecki."
Both stand about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with Fennell expected to be the Vikings' top scorer and top player.
"We return two starters and two players who came off our bench last year," Kirchoff added. "Fennell will return as our key player who can do everything for us. [Junior guard] Kenzye Knopp also will return as a starter this year. Lasecki and [sophomore guard] LaNiceon Holman are back as well and will take on bigger roles than they did last year. We will add [sophomore guard] Lily Ramirez to the mix. She has really worked this off-season and will make a great addition to the varsity team.
"From there, we will have a mixture of underclassmen and freshmen that will give us great energy off the bench."
Kirchoff admitted that Indian Creek is, by far, the favorite to win the WIC. But he believes the Vikings can hang with the other teams in the conference.
West Vigo's first home contest will be Nov. 10 against White River Valley.
