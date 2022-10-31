It's been awhile since Terre Haute South had a winning record in girls high school basketball. The Braves were 12-12 in the 2016 season, and were last on the winning side of the ledger 10 years ago when they were 16-8.
This may not be the year that breaks the streak, but it appears the Braves are heading in that direction.
South's 4-19 season last year was its worst among those nine non-winning seasons. But the Braves kept battling last winter, even after starting the season 0-11, and expect that improvement to continue this winter.
With considerable help from some newcomers.
Two 2022 Braves who graduated were leading scorer and rebounder Paige Baldwin and unheralded Carmen Ellis, but a pair of 5-foot-6 juniors, Presley White and Indi Nichols, are back in the starting lineup. White is the team's best outside shooter and its second-leading scorer from a year ago -- just 12 points behind Baldwin -- and Nichols, a physical hustler, is one of the team's best rebounders -- maybe its best -- despite her lack of height.
A third junior, 5-5 Adi Speth, was the team's point guard a year ago, but she may come off the bench this year. That's because two of the newcomers, 5-6 freshmen Katherine Sarver and Karizma English-Malone, look ready to become South starters.
The only two South seniors, 5-9 Gracie Adamson and 5-8 Josiah Killinger, may share the post position if last week's scrimmage against Owen Valley was any indication.
"These girls put in a lot of time this summer," second-year coach Cole Berry said last week. "We have an experienced group and we have newcomers . . . we got a glimpse of what games are going to look like [at the scrimmage]."
Two sophomores, 5-8 Haley Morris and 5-7 Carley Werremeyer-Noble, will be moving up from last year's junior varsity team, and three more freshmen -- 5-7 Avery Cassell, 5-7 Breena Ireland and 5-9 Meredith Toomey -- will split time between JV and varsity play. Several more promising candidates are also on this year's JV team.
It might not be wise to set the varsity roster in stone just yet, in other words.
At least six team members were part of successful fall sports at South. Although the experienced players don't have much winning experience yet, and although nobody on the team is very big, there seem to be parts available to allow Berry and his staff to figure something out.
"A lot more athleticism," Berry emphasized last week. "I'm very optimistic about what's to come."
South gets its first big test right away. The Braves, for the fourth straight season, open Tuesday night at Plainfield and the Quakers -- a potential sectional opponent -- have won by 24, 50 and 41 points in those first three season-opening meetings.
