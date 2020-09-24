Spring football is taking on a whole new meaning inside the Missouri Valley Football Conference and at Indiana State.
On Thursday, the MVFC announced how the brave new world of spring games will play out as the league schedule was released to the public.
The eight-game league slate will begin on Feb. 20 — though not for the Sycamores that week — and will conclude on April 17. Each league school will have one week off.
The Sycamores are the only team to get Week 1 off. ISU will begin its MVFC slate at Southern Illinois on Feb. 27. ISU will play its first home game against North Dakota State on March 6.
"We're excited. We have a date in place and now we have a goal to look forward to," ISU football coach Curt Mallory said in a statement released to the media.
The Sycamores' home and away game remain the same from the original 2020 calendar. ISU hosts NDSU, South Dakota (March 13), Illinois State (April 3) and Missouri State (April 10).
Road games are at Southern Illinois, Youngstown State (March 20), South Dakota State (March 27) and Western Illinois (April 17). The order of the games changed from the original schedule.
"It will be unique, a first for us. But we're anxious to get football going," Mallory said.
ISU is coming off of a 5-7 season and a 3-5 MVFC finish in 2019.
The MVFC postponed football to a spring schedule in August. The NCAA also postponed its Football Championship Subdivision to the spring.
Some MVFC teams are playing nonconference games in the fall. Missouri State has already lost at Oklahoma. NDSU is playing Central Arkansas and SIU is playing nearby Southeast Missouri State.
It will be harder to qualify for the FCS playoffs this season as the NCAA has reduced the field to 16 teams from the usual 24. The FCS playoff field will be announced on April 18. The FCS championship game will be in mid-May.
The football schedule will come into conflict with events it doesn't typically bump into. ISU's first home game of the season is the same weekend as the Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament in St. Louis.
In addition, spring sports will be on their normal schedules, but also augmented by the remaining fall sports, like volleyball and soccer, that were also postponed to the spring.
ISU 2020-21 football schedule
Feb. 27=at Southern Illinois
March 6=North Dakota State
March 13=South Dakota
March 20=at Youngstown State
March 27=at South Dakota State
April 3=Illinois State
April 10=Missouri State
April 17=at Western Illinois
