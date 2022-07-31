Good-news/bad-news situations have been luring readers into stories almost since the beginning of newspapers.
So how about one more time?
First, the bad news: After beating host Kokomo Post 6 by a 5-1 score Saturday afternoon, Wayne Newton Post 346 got no-hit with two walks and 13 strikeouts in a 4-0 loss to Muncie Post 19 in the American Legion baseball state championship game a few hours later at CFD Investment Stadium.
Now the good news: The Post 19 pitcher who was so difficult to hit, right-hander Jacob Pruitt from Yorktown High School, is committed to play for Indiana State in 2023.
Both of Post 346's losses in the double-elimination tournament that started July 22 at Rockport were dealt by Pruitt. Muncie previously defeated the Terre Haute-based squad 2-1 on the first day.
Since then, Post 346 won four straight games to set up the rematch late Saturday afternoon. Saturday's two games originally had been scheduled for Tuesday, but a rainout delayed both to Saturday, a move that did not boost Post 346's chances.
"The strongpoint of our team is we're deep in pitching," Post 346 manager David Will explained. "So the rain delay Tuesday really hurt us because their pitcher [Pruitt] would not have been available Tuesday. Cade Moore was available [to pitch] Tuesday. All of my pitching was available Tuesday, except for one kid. So the delay really hurt us because we're deep in pitching and they're not as deep."
Still, Will took nothing away from Pruitt's masterful performance Saturday.
"He throws a 92-mph fastball, so that really helps him," Will said. "He's got a slider too and his slider is only 5 or 6 mph slower and it looks like a fastball coming to the kids [batting]. He's a good pitcher. He's going to Indiana State, so I'm looking forward to watching him there."
Pruitt explained how he was so successful in the title contest.
"I was really prepared to throw a bunch of off-speed pitches [Saturday] because they had seen me before earlier [in the tournament], so I was more set on throwing curveballs and sliders," Pruitt told the Tribune-Star. "But my fastball was on today. My catcher, Luke Willman, he called a great game. He knew exactly what he wanted me to throw and I was able to execute and get the job done. . . . My slider was a little off today, but I found it at the end.
"I learned what their hitters are capable of doing [in two previous tournament games, once against a different pitcher than Pruitt]. They're a very good team, obviously. But I was able to find some weaknesses in the off-speed, which I could exploit. ... The only pitch I didn't throw much was my change-up, but I didn't really need that."
The 6-foot-1, 160-pound Pruitt mentioned why he chose ISU and Terre Haute to spend huge chunks of his time at during the next four years.
"[The Sycamores] were one of the main teams that reached out to me when I was younger," he recalled. "I fell in love with the coaching staff. Mitch Hannahs is a great coach and I realized how much they focused on their player development. That's really something I was interested in. I went to the campus [for a visit] and I loved the campus. It was just a perfect fit, I think."
What does Pruitt think about his future at ISU?
"I have a chance to try out to be a two-way [player], but I feel like I'm going to end up being a pitcher," acknowledged Pruitt, who mentioned that he can play every position but mostly outfield when he's not on the mound.
Regarding Terre Haute?
"It's a little bit of a smaller town," he assessed. "But it's a big small town, much like Muncie, where I'm from. And it's not too far away from home [a little more than a two-hour drive], but still far enough that I can get away from it."
The only Post 346 batters who reached base against Pruitt were Jackson McFarland (walk in the second inning), pinch-hitter Logan Nicoson (walk in the seventh) and pinch-hitter Sam Glotzbach (reached on an error in the seventh). Muncie tallied two runs in the third on Willman's two-run double to left-center field and two runs in the fourth — one on an error and the other on Cooper Roach's sacrifice fly.
Muncie (19-11) will advance to the Great Lakes Regional in Midland, Mich.
In Post 346's victory over Kokomo, Kentucky Wesleyan freshman and Terre Haute native Moore allowed six hits — two each by Will McKinzie, Levi Mavrick and John Scott — while walking one batter and fanning five en route to a complete game.
"Early in the game, my fastball was really working," Moore explained. "Later in the game, I started getting a little tired and started getting behind in the count. So I had to rely on my off-speed [pitches] a little more."
"Cade pitched really well," Will emphasized. "He found the zone. We knew Kokomo hadn't put a lot of runs on the board recently, so we knew Cade was going to give them some fits and that's what he did. On top of that, we also made some great plays in the infield that really helped him out."
Post 346 manufactured its first run without a hit in the top of the first inning. After Caden Mason led off with a walk and Moore bunted him to second base, a deep Bryson Carpenter flyout enabled Mason to race to third and a wild pitch from Kokomo starter Owen Taylor enabled him to scurry home.
Post 346 tacked on two more runs in the third to increase its advantage to 3-0. One out after a lead-off walk to Ty Stultz, Moore greeted new pitcher Mavrick with a double down the right-field line. Stultz had stopped at third, but he came home after the outfielder's throw skipped away. Carpenter then lofted a lost-in-the-sun RBI single to right, plating Moore.
Post 346 sandwiched a run in the fourth (opposite-field homer to right by Pierson Barnes) and a run in the sixth (RBI single by Tyler Will that scored Nicoson) around Kokomo's unearned run in the bottom of the fourth.
"Pierson goes to the opposite field a lot," David Will noted. "So that didn't surprise me. The elevation of the ball is what surprised me against a high fence."
Although Post 346 committed three errors, defense did help its cause in the form of two double plays and a spectacular backhand stop/strong throw from deep in the hole by shortstop Will to get Preston Sanford at first base for the final out in the third.
"We were excited from the get-go," Moore said about the team. "We were aggressive early, getting runners on base, moving runners along. We had a [sacrifice] bunt and a sac fly in the first inning and that kind of set the tone."
Post 346 finished 25-8-1 in David Will's first season as manager.
"Our goals were to compete for a state championship and have fun," he summarized. "And we did that. The kids competed. We had fun and had a great summer. That's what Legion baseball is all about."
