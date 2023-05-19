Fast Friday, where boost is cranked up for teams to practice in qualifying trim, is always eagerly anticipated.
This time, Fast Friday was faster than it’s been since the first Bill Clinton administration.
Speeds approached 1996 levels on Friday, the fastest year in Indy history.
Takuma Sato, never noted for holding back on speed on the 2-1/2-mile oval, was fastest of all. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver turned a four-lap average of 233.413, one of four drivers that topped the 233-mile-per-hour mark on Friday.
Sato also had the fastest single lap. He had a one-lap speed of 234.753, the first time a driver has cracked Indy’s all-time top 10 single lap speed since 1996.
“It was my first experience for Chip Ganassi qualify trim car today with high boost,” said Sato, who is running an oval-only program for CGR this season. “My eyeballs went big (on the) first lap in the morning.”
Speeds were high no matter which you wanted to measure them. Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward had a trap speed of 243.142 in Turn 3, where a tailwind from the south was pushing cars to their absolute limit.
“I wasn’t aware of what we hit in the trap speeds until I saw it online. It’s fricking fast,” O’Ward said.
O’Ward approached Conor Daly’s all-time trap speed record of 243.754, set in 2022. Trap speeds weren’t recorded officially until 2009.
From the team point of view, there was a variety in the top 12, the key number as a dozen drivers advance to pole qualifying on Sunday.
Chip Ganassi Racing had the top two four-lap averages with Sato and Marcus Ericsson (233.113). Scott Dixon (10th, 232.450) and Alex Palou (11th, 232.319) were also in the top 12. Dixon is attempting to win his third straight pole position.
Team Penske had all three of its drivers in the top 12, led by Josef Newgarden (3rd, 233.088), Will Power (4th, 233.070) and Scott McLaughlin (12th, 232.316).
Ed Carpenter Racing had one driver in the top 12, but Rinus VeeKay was 5th overall at 232.898.
Andretti Autosport and Arrow McLaren had two drivers in the top 12. Colton Herta (6th, 232.803) and Kyle Kirkwood (8th, 232.616) represented Andretti. Felix Rosenqvist (7th, 232.777) and Alexander Rossi (9th, 232.535) were fastest for Arrow McLaren.
In terms of engines, it split right down the middle with both Honda and Chevrolet putting six cars in the top 12.
Most of the drivers alternated four-lap runs to simulate the four-lap qualifying rules. Conditions were close to optimal, especially late in the day, when cloud cover came to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and temperatures dropped.
Obviously, getting into that top 12 is paramount.
“You just got to be consistent. I think that’s the biggest thing in qualifying in general, just making sure you don’t make any mistakes,” Kirkwood said. “There will be people that make mistakes. If you have a car that’s able to do it and go fast, then there shouldn’t be any issues.”
What could be tricky for drivers is that Saturday’s conditions are supposed to be much different. A cold front will roll through central Indiana on Friday night and the wind is expected to shift from Friday’s south wind to an anticipated northerly breeze.
QUALIFYING DRAW
Typically, you want to qualify early for the Indy 500 given cooler ambient and on-track temperatures.
Dreyer-Reinbold Racing’s Ryan Hunter-Reay won that lottery on Friday. The 2012 Indy 500 champion will qualify first among the 34 drivers.
Among the fastest drivers on Friday, Herta (second), Power (third) and defending Indy 500 champion Ericsson (sixth) go early.
The draw wasn’t kind to contenders Kirkwood (30th), McLaughlin (32nd) and Newgarden (34th).
Qualifying begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Gates at IMS open at 8 a.m.
ILLOT TROUBLE
For all of the speed glory at the top of the pyramid, there is angst near the bottom with one driver destined to miss the race.
The anxiety was highest in the Juncos Hollinger team garage.
Callum Illot has struggled to get up to speed all week and he also struggled in the April open test with a major handling issue.
Early on Friday afternoon, the team decided to take the drastic step of replacing Illot’s chassis.
“It’s obviously not the ideal situation, but we have to do it, because clearly there is something wrong with the actual chassis. That’s what we believe. We have to make a change. It’s not safe the way it is now,” said Juncos owner Ricardo Juncos on NBC’s televised coverage.
Illot will use the chassis teammate Agustin Canapino tested with in April. Changing a chassis is serious business on a short schedule. It will be a challenge for Illot to run competitive laps on Saturday when he hasn’t turned a lap in his revamped car.
“I have to thank the mechanics. It’s not an ideal situation. You have to change pretty much everything to make sure everything is fine. The fine tuning, the setups, the measurements take hours and hours. The way it is now, it’s not even safe, so we had to do it,” Juncos said.
Illot’s issues were odd given that Canapino, had no similar issues. The Argentine ran the 15th-fastest four-lap average at 232.068.
RLL WOES
Friday was not a fun day for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan drivers.
With 10 minutes left in practice, Jack Harvey’s car started smoking on the exit of Turn 1, bringing out the only yellow flag on Friday that wasn’t for inspection or debris.
The RLL team was already struggling. Katherine Legge, Harvey, Christian Lundgaard and Graham Rahal ran the four slowest one-lap speeds of any of the drivers that got on-track on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.