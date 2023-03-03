Fourth-seeded Belmont’s lead on Friday lasted 1:26.
It was a one-point edge, twice, against No. 5 seed Indiana State in front of 6,079 fans at Enterprise Center in the Arch Madness quarterfinals.
ISU made the plays in the waning moments to secure passage to Saturday against first-seeded Bradley, with a 94-91 win in an instant classic in the Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament.
The Sycamores (22-11) face the Braves (24-8) at 3:30 p.m. in the school’s first semifinal since 2021. ISU lost the lone meeting between the two teams in Terre Haute.
ISU went 50.8% from the field and 57.1% from long range, Belmont shot 53% from the floor and 44.4% from 3.
“The shot-making both ways was incredible,” coach Josh Schertz said. “[Senior Cooper Neese] was 8 for 8 in the second half, I should have gotten him the ball more, I guess.”
With 2:04 left, first-team and all-defensive team standout Ben Sheppard, a senior for the Bruins (21-11), hit a 3-pointer to go up 89-88.
Junior Xavier Bledson’s errant pass led to a steal by Sheppard, followed by a missed layin by freshman Ja’Kobi Gillespie.
Freshman Cade Tyson got a hand on the ball, attempting to secure the stickback. Tyson led the Bruins with 24 points on several open drives to the rack.
After senior Courvoisier McCauley cleared the glass, the Sycamores came down the floor and found the man that didn’t miss in the closing half — Cooper Neese.
The senior ripped off 10 buckets, eight from behind the arc to make sure his collegiate career saw at least one more day.
This go-ahead jumper with 1:26 remaining stuck.
Neese, who led all scorers with 33 points, collected his only rebound of the closing half with 52 seconds left as a pull-up 15-footer from senior Keishawn Davidson missed the mark on the left side of the rim.
In the 33rd edition of the MVC tourney, Neese broke the MVC tourney record with nine 3s on 9-for-11 shooting from deep.
As Bledson couldn’t connect on a triple, senior Cameron Henry snatched a vital offensive board with 32 seconds left.
Out of a timeout, Bledson maneuvered to the baseline and spun toward the middle of the floor in the direction of the basket where Davidson slid underneath him.
It was called a blocking foul with 16 seconds left and Bledson sank his shots in the single bonus.
Five seconds later, Tyson went straight to the goal with little resistance to cut it to two. Henry missed the front end at the stripe.
Davidson missed a jumper with two seconds left and the ball went out of bounds under the basket off the Bruins. Henry split his free throws, before a desperation heave by Tyson didn’t go.
The late-game woes from the foul line for Henry were inconsistent with his effort in the first 20 minutes.
He dropped 18 points in the opening half on 50% shooting and made all seven of his shots from the charity stripe.
With defensive stops at a premium in this one, Henry’s second-half defense was highlighted by back-to-back late stops that helped the Sycamores gain traction.
With 8:01 to go, he stepped into the paint and muscled the ball away from Gillespie.
Neese came down the floor after that and faked a shot inside before dribbling and dropping a 7-foot fadeaway.
Nearly two minutes later, Henry swatted Davidson, who had no chance of getting his 15-footer over him, as the shot clock expired.
Then, 20 seconds later, Neese buried a triple for a six-point edge.
Henry finished with 25 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. He had one baseline spin for a layup that exhibited his footwork around the rim.
“They are really good, but they don’t have a lot of paint presence when they go small-ball,” he said. “My teammates were giving me the ball in the paint and letting me do my thing in the post. They are just facing out. I got shooters across the court, so it’s hard to help off of, and 1-on-1 with a guy in the paint a little smaller than me is kind of a little easier for me.”
Sophomore Julian Larry drew the defensive assignment on Sheppard, agin. Early on, he his ball denial and energy led to offensive foul on one of Shepperd’s slashes, which resulted in Larry flying under the rim on his chest.
The Bruins led by one when he picked up his second foul, they trailed by five at the break as he missed the final 10 minutes of the half.
McCauley, who didn’t get his opening MVC tourney field goal yesterday, decided to swiftly get it out of the way just 14 seconds into the team’s quarterfinal against Belmont.
He hit a 3-pointer on the left wing.
He added a putback tip-in on the break on a Neese miss in the first half.
With four minutes left in the game, McCauley finished inside on a backdoor cut off of Henry’s find.
McCauley had 12 points, seven assists and a steal.
A frantic first-half pace resulted in a shootout in which each team sprayed it into the basket at will.
The Sycamores scored 1.324 points per set in the first half and 59.5% of the times it came down the floor.
It nearly mirrored the second half, 1.365 and 54.5%.
The Bruins scored 1.189 pointers per possession in the opening 20 minutes and had 54.1% of possessions result in a score.
This win marked the first for ISU against the other five top teams in the league since the turn of the New Year.
