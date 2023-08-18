North Vermillion scored two early touchdowns and maintained their lead the rest of the way in high school football Friday night, winning a nonconference game 42-22 at North Central.
The Falcons play at Paris, Ill., next Friday in the Tigers' season opener, while North Central will be at home for a second straight week against North Daviess.
- Linton 39, Parke Heritage 0 -- At Linton, the Miners methodically pulled away from the visiting Wolves with a strong defensive performance.
Linton hosts Illinois power Decatur St. Teresa next Friday, while Parke Heritage will be at West Vigo.
- Sullivan 34, North Knox 6 -- At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows opened their season with a one-sided win over a longtime rival.
The Arrows will be at South Vermillion next Friday, while the Warriors will visit Eastern Greene.
- Riverton Parke 26, Pike Central 0 -- At Mecca, the Panthers came up with a strong defensive performance in their season opener.
Riverton Parke travels to Carroll (Flora) next Friday, while Pike Central will host Tecumseh.
