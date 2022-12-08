Competitive tension hung over the Hulman Center court like morning fog.
The stakes seemed high for an early-season college basketball game. The visiting Drake Bulldogs came in touted, with momentum from four consecutive 20-plus-win seasons. Host Indiana State had just one loss and looked poised to juggle expectations in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Nervousness flared at times, even among the veteran players in that Nov. 30 game.
Yet, Robbie Avila, ISU's freshman center, seemed as serene as a yogi.
Just as Drake mounted its most decisive offensive outburst, Avila stole the ball. Once the Sycamores reached their end of the court, the 6-foot-10, 240-pound Avila stroked in a 3-pointer from the apex of the arc, cutting Drake's lead to two with less than 3 minutes to play. The Hulman Center crowd "exploded," as ISU coach Josh Schertz put it. Less than 2 minutes later, the Sycamores had the lead for good and won their MVC opener 75-73.
"In a game like this, with all the noise, you saw guys on both teams — veteran guys — maybe out of sorts, not playing the way they normally play," Schertz said. "It's hard in a big game to play with discipline and poise. And you watch [Robbie] play, he was playing the same way he would if he was playing at a Sunday rec game. He was just kind of doing his thing."
Avila's style has been effective for the Sycamores. He's averaging 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 17.5 minutes of playing time per game. He's shooting 62.5% from the field and has hit 9 of 19 3-pointers. His 16 points and eight rebounds were team highs against Drake. One game later at Miami (Ohio), Avila totaled 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds in the Sycamores' 88-61 romp.
Then came ISU's 74-71 victory at MVC rival Southern Illinois on Wednesday. Facing a strong Saluki defense, Avila had just two points and no rebounds in the first half. After halftime, though, Avila hit 5 of 7 field goals, including four unanswered points on layups that gave ISU the lead for good at 65-62.
Avila finished with 12 points, a pair of rebounds, an assist and a steal in 22 minutes before a boisterous opposing crowd in Banterra Center (aka SIU Arena). Avila's late second-half surge came amid others by his teammates as the Sycamores recovered from seeing their 14-point first-half lead vanish into a two-point Saluki lead with 8:54 left.
"Down the stretch, both ends, big play after big play for our guys, I thought they were terrific," Schertz said Wednesday night. "I'm really proud of them, because it's tough to do that. We made them defensively. We made them offensively. It was across the board. Robbie with some huge plays. Courvoisier with 16 in the second half. Julian Larry with a couple great passes, a free throw. Cam Henry was the best player on the floor for either team. So there was a lot of guys that impacted and touched and effected winning, and that part was wonderful to see."
As a result, ISU raised its records to 9-1 overall and 2-0 in the MVC — the program's best season-start since the fabled 1978-79 team went 33-0 into the NCAA Final.
Avila, the lanky product of Oak Forest High School in Illinois, wears goggles, just as he has since childhood, at his mom's insistence.
"Everybody doesn't know what he can do. They might get sidetracked with the goggles and everything, and might not think he's coordinated, but he's so skilled," said Henry, a senior teammate. "By the time he's a junior or a senior, I was telling him the other day, he's going to be Player of the Year in this conference."
Avila's skills, as Henry described, include the ability to "stretch the floor so well, and he can just finish in the paint. He had a lot of great pick-and-pops, and he's so confident behind the 3-point line. We're just telling him to let it fly. That's what he's doing, and he's doing a great job of it."
Schertz recruited him from Oak Forest High, where Avila made the Champaign (Ill.) News-Gazette First Team All-State team. Avila also became ISU's first recruit from Chicago's South Suburban League since 2007.
Folks from his hometown have cheered him on in Hulman Center.
"It's all support back home," Avila said after Saturday's win at Miami. "I love Oak Forest. That's where I great up, from day one. They came out to one of the games the other day. It's all love back home, and I'm doing it for them."
The Miami game pitted Avila in a matchup with the host Redhawks' big forward, 6-foot-8, 305-pound senior Anderson Mirambeaux. Avila held his own, winning the duel in scoring (13 points to 8) and rebounds (9 to 4). Avila's lone 3-pointer of the afternoon snuffed out any hopes Miami had, triggering an 18-point run by the Sycamores late in the first half.
His long-range shots may surprise opposing fans, and sometimes opposing players.
"It's been like that from the beginning," Avila said. "Being a 'big,' you're not usually a shooter. But that's a big part of my game, being able to stretch that floor and open it up for my teammates to drive and get those catch-and-shoot opportunities."
And he's just getting started.
"There's a lot of guys who have talent, and he's a very talented player, very skilled player," Schertz said. "What makes him unique at his age, is he's got a very high skill level, but he's [also] just got an incredible self-belief and poise."
Fans in the Sycamores' last Hulman Center appearance, against Drake, got a glimpse of that.
"If he makes a shot, or misses a shot, he just makes the next play," Schertz said after the Drake win. "It's rare at 18, 19 years old to have that level of self-belief and that level of poise, because it's easy to get rattled or overcome in the moment. The moment was definitely not too big for him [tonight]."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.