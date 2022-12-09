A timeout is like an intervention, but on a college basketball court.
The Indiana State Sycamores conducted a timeout/intervention with under 8 minutes left in their game Wednesday night at Southern Illinois. Without it, the Sycamores’ 74-71 victory might have turned out differently.
At that moment, their earlier 14-point lead had fizzled into a two-point deficit. Turnovers had led to opposing baskets. The Salukis had began driving through the ISU defense and scoring. Southern Illinois’ defense was causing Sycamores to miss shots, including a couple layups. ISU guard Courvoiser McCauley got whistled for a technical foul. Saluki fans howled and cheered as the home team took a 58-56 lead.
“This was just a complete falling apart,” said Indiana State coach Josh Schertz. “It was wild out there.”
Time for an intervention, or rather a timeout.
“We talked about it — ‘We’ve got to steady the ship. We’ve got to get back to playing our basketball,’” Schertz recalled after the game.
The players talked too. “We had a big timeout, and everybody said, ‘Just go up strong. Finish through everything,’” senior guard Cam Henry said.
It worked. ISU began to “match [the Salukis’] aggression,” as Henry put it. The Sycamores outscored Southern Illinois 18-13 in the waning minutes. The victory boosted ISU’s records to 9-1 overall and 2-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference going into a 4 p.m. EST nonconference game Sunday at Southern Indiana in Evansville.
Indiana State is off to its best season-start since the 1978-79 season when Larry Bird and Co. won their first 33 games. The Sycamores also are tied for first place in the MVC, along with Bradley and Murray State, both also with 2-0 league records. And, before the timeout/intervention became necessary in Wednesday night’s game, ISU had “played exceptional basketball” in the first 26 minutes, Schertz said.
Henry led a multi-player Sycamore attack with a near triple-double — 15 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.
Those feats can’t cloud the Sycamores’ thoughts and approach to Sunday’s game at Southern Indiana, the second-year ISU coach emphasized.
“Our entire focus … has to turn to Southern Indiana and what we’ve got to do to play our best game of the season in Evansville on Sunday,” Schertz said. “Because that’s the only game that matters — the next one.”
The Screaming Eagles made the jump from NCAA Division I this season, after building a Division II powerhouse program. Thus far, they’ve got a 4-5 record that’s deceptive, given their stout schedule. Their losses include a 97-91 setback at Missouri and 82-70 at Notre Dame, but also a 71-53 win over the same Southern Illinois team that ISU beat by 3 points.
“It’s going to be another big test,” Schertz said.
The Screaming Eagles are coached by Stan Gouard, who served as an Indiana State assistant from 2005-08. Gouard also played for Southern Indiana’s 1995 NCAA Division II championship team. His current Screaming Eagles team is led by senior guard Jelani Simmons, who averages 15.7 points per game and hits 52% of his shots from the field.
As a team, Southern Indiana hits an average of nine 3-pointers per game. The Screaming Eagles also are outscoring opponents by an average margin of 74-70.
The Sycamores’ average scoring margin is wider yet. They’re averaging 84.1 points per game, compared to opponents’ 68.9. Against Division I foes, ISU is averaging 80.7 points per game — 25th best in the nation.
They’ll test those numbers against the Screaming Eagles, who routed Division III Anderson 78-47 on Wednesday. Sunday’s game is one of three nonconference matchups left for the Sycamores. After playing Sunday at Southern Indiana, at Duquesne on Dec. 17 and a home game against Northern Illinois on Dec. 22, ISU finishes with all MVC games.
ISU can contend for a conference title, sophomore swingman Jayson Kent believes.
“I do. I felt like that in the summer,” Kent said after scoring 10 points in Wednesday’s victory at Southern Illinois. “We worked so hard from July ‘til now; we’re still working. I believe we can be one of the top teams, if not the top team, in the Valley.”
