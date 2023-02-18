In front of 5,862, its largest home crowd of the year, Indiana State led from start to finish against Illinois State to overshadow a disjointed outing.
The Sycamores grinded through an 80-64 win on Saturday in Hulman Center for a sweep of the Redbirds, their seventh straight win and sixth by double digits during the surge.
With the victory, the program attained a 20-win campaign for the first time since 2014, when it went 23-11.
The Redbirds put the Trees (20-9, 13-5 Missouri Valley) in the single bonus with six fouls with 11:45 to go in the first half and the double bonus with 7:26 left.
This allowed the Trees to frequently walk to the charity stripe, going 16-of-18, as they slugged through 42.9% shooting and 30% beyond the arc in the first half.
This allowed them to build a 37-26 advantage, despite a continued search for cohesion on both ends.
Following senior Cooper Neese’s 14-foot pull-up on the break, with 14:57 left in the half, the Sycamores didn’t register their next field goal until 4:52.
During that lull, the Sycamores led by five for three straight minutes as neither team put the ball in the basket.
“It seemed like it was 19-14 for about an hour and a half,” coach Josh Schertz said. “We kept getting stops. We got 11 or 12 stops in a row to keep the lead.”
The 10-minute dry spell for the Trees went away as Neese found senior Courvoisier McCauley in the right corner for a triple.
Neese made 7-of-7 free throws before the break and finished the game with 16 points.
Dismal shooting from Illinois State kept it from making up ground.
It shot less than 30% from the floor and 7.1% from long range after its lone 3-pointer of the half with 26.8 seconds left.
It came on the Redbirds’ 13th attempt before they missed another at the buzzer.
In the opening moments of the final 20, freshman Robbie Avila drove to the bucket for two with an up-and-under finish on “Be like Robbie” day.
Sophomore Julian Larry followed with a slash that led to two free throws.
Six minutes into the closing half, the Sycamores had four trips to the charity stripe on slashes or putback opportunities.
The Sycamores got into the bonus in the closing half at 14:26 and the double bonus at 10:05, with frequent trips to the paint.
Prior to the first media timeout of the game, senior Cameron Henry’s head slammed into a post defender on a drive to the lane.
He was out for five minutes and went to the locker room before returning for 5 1/2 minutes and hitting a pair of free throws. He checked out with 5:25 left in the half for good.
Schertz said Henry is being evaluated for a concussion and potential facial fractures.
A recurring theme this year has been the jolt from the bench. Junior Xavier “Jabo” Bledson came in and scored an immediate four points.
He finished with 12 points and four boards. Senior Trenton Gibson provided the spark in the second half, running with the four starters from the jump.
His efficiency was prevalent while scoring a team-best 17 points. He made both of his 3-pointers, went 5-for-6 from the field and 5-for-7 from the foul line.
“You see Cam Henry go down early and the bench knew we had to step up,” Gibson said. “I think we did that today, that’s been a good thing on the seven-game streak.”
He scored an and-1 on the break, a putback and another offensive board put him on the line.
“It means everything, especially to take care of business at home,” Gibson said. “We know we don’t have too many left so it’s nice to see the crowd and feel that energy tonight.”
Now, he gets his shot to defend his backyard.
The Sycamores head to Curb Event Center Arena in Nashville, Tenn., 34 miles from his hometown of Murfreesboro, on Wednesday to face Belmont at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s the first time in my college career I’ve played back in middle Tennessee,” Gibson said. “I think it will be fun, friends and family will get to come out. Growing up, Belmont has been a perennial program — [eight times in the NCAA tournament field since 2006].
The Trees have a half-game lead on third place over Belmont, who plays tomorrow. They are both within striking range of first.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.