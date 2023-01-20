Terre Haute South found itself in a huge hold at halftime in high school basketball at Evansville North, but nearly got all the way back.
After scoring just 14 first-half points and trailing by 20, the Braves got 23 third-quarter points but still trailed 54-37. They battled their way into a 69-69 tie with 37 seconds left, but the host Huskies held the ball for a last shot and missed it, but got a rebound basket at the buzzer for a 71-69 win.
“We really fought back and had a chance to win,” coach Maynard Lewis of the Braves said, “but [the Huskies] got a second-chance basket with zeroes on the clock.”
Nas McNeal of South led all scorers with 27 points, getting 11 of those in the third quarter and 12 in the final period. Zayvion Baker added 18 — seven in the third quarter, nine in the fourth — and Treva Branch added 15.
Brayden Huebner had 20 points for Evansville North, while Bryson Chapman added 16, Cayden Gehlhausen 15 and Keamare Barnes 14.
“The kids fought hard. I’m really proud of the way they came back,” Lewis said. “We’ve just got to finish.”
South, now 9-6, hosts Bloomington North on Saturday night. Evansville North, 4-11, is at New Albany next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.